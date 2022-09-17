Begusarai Firing: How CCTV and 3D Laser Cameras Led to a Breakthrough and Four Arrests

Days after a shooting spree in Begusarai district left one person dead, police in Bihar have claimed to crack the case with the arrest of four people. Those arrested are main accused Keshav Kumar alias Nagwa, Sumit Kumar, Youraj and Arjun Kumar. Begusarai Police said two more shooters are currently absconding and raids are on to nab them.

A 30-year-old man was killed and 11 others were critically injured when four men riding two motorcycles opened fire indiscriminately on passersby at different points in Begusarai on Tuesday.

Two country-made pistols, five cartridges and four mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused. The police have also seized three motorcycles and the clothes that the accused had worn while allegedly committing the crime.

Advertisement

The First Lead

According to the police, the probe team scanned 22 CCTV cameras across the route of firing and the first lead came in the form of Youraj, who was caught on one of the CCTV cameras. Once his identification was established, police arrested Youraj from his house and he allegedly confessed. Youraj was reportedly riding the bike and pillion rider Sumit Kumar fired at the people.

Police said Youraj confessed that he stashed the orange T-shirt he was wearing at Sumit’s house to evade suspicion by his own family members. Following Youraj’s confession, police arrested Sumit Kumar and seized the clothes they were wearing at the time of the incident.

The Next Link

Advertisement

During interrogation, Youraj and Sumit Kumar revealed the names of two more shooters and the main conspirator Keshav alias Nagwa, and Chunchun. A scan of their mobile phones revealed Keshav alias Nagwa was the one who was caught on the CCTV camera of an eatery in Begusarai and was instructing the other four.

Police said that Keshav alias Nagwa, Chunchun and Sumit Kumar have criminal records, having served jail terms in murder and Arms Act cases and are on bail currently.

The Missing Link

Advertisement

The two accused on the run have been identified as Prince alias Goldie and Nitish. The former was reportedly riding the other motorbike during the incident while Nitish was firing his weapon. Police said Nitish too is a history-sheeter.

Motive

Advertisement

According to the police, the main motive of the shooting spree was to create an atmosphere of fear in the region. The assailants opened fire at Godhna village under Bachwara police station at 5:30 pm, injuring one person, and then went on Begusarai-Muzaffarpur NH 28 and fired at Ayodhya Chowk where another person was injured.

The shooters then reached Adarpur village on NH-28 and shot at finance company employee Vishal Solanki. They moved on to Pipra Malti Chowk under Barauni police station and killed a person named Chandan Kumar. Another person was injured at the same place.

After the fourth incident, the attackers left NH-28 and went towards NH-31 connecting Patna, where they opened fire at Bharat Yadav at Barauni Thermal Power Chowk. After travelling some distance, they shot at Prasant Kumar Rajak, Ranjeet Yadav, and Jito Paswan.

The police used a 3D laser camera to recreate the crime scenes at five spots where the assailants opened fire. The empty cartridges found will be subjected to a ballistics check to verify if the seized weapons were used in the firing spree.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here