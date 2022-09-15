Begusarai, in the News for Shooting Spree, Has A Chequered Past Since 1957. Bihar Staring at Jungle Raj 2.0?

It is a crime that was unheard of in India so far. As bike-borne assailants opened fire on the roads of Bihar’s Begusarai, killing one and injuring several others, the violence — reminiscent of mass shootings in the United States — is giving sleepless nights to the police who seem lost about the motive behind the shooting spree.

Begusarai Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar was at a loss for words as he gave out sketchy details of the incident after 24 hours — four criminals on two bikes who went on a rampage on Tuesday. The exact weapon used in the shootout is unknown and so is the identity of the miscreants. The Begusarai Police have detained five suspects and also announced a bounty of Rs 50,000 to anyone who provides information about the suspects who were captured on a CCTV camera.

The assailants fired several rounds randomly in a 25-km stretch from Bachhwara (Samastipur border) to Chakia (end point of Begusarai) on Tuesday evening, injuring 11 people on NH-28. One of the victims — 31-year-old Chandan Kumar — succumbed to his injuries. Kumar, a contractual engineer in a thermal plant in Barauni, is survived by his four-year-old daughter. An ice-cream vendor, an auto driver, and locals out to shop for household goods were among those injured.

Advertisement

Ice-cream vendor Jito Pawan, who spoke to CNN-News18 at Begusarai’s Sadar hospital, said he was unable to fathom why the men targeted him. “I was selling ice-cream on my push cart. Suddenly, the bike-borne criminals appeared and started firing at me. I collapsed as one of the bullets hit my leg. I have no enemies, neither could I recognise any of the shooters," he said.

A gas agency driver who was also shot at said he was lucky that the bullet hit his arm. “I stopped my cylinder-laden vehicle for a cup of tea. Suddenly, I was hit on my arm by a bullet. I thought I wouldn’t survive but I soon found myself on a hospital bed," he said.

POLITICAL WAR OF WORDS

Advertisement

The incident has triggered a political row in Bihar, with the BJP demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Terming the crime as “return of Jungle Raj", Union minister Giriraj Singh, who is also the MP from Begusarai, flew in from Delhi and met the injured at different hospitals in his constituency. He also attended the funeral of Chandan Kumar.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Singh demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for Kumar’s family and a government job. He also asked the state government to pay Rs 20 lakh each to all the injured. Singh rubbished the RJD’s statement that the incident was a conspiracy to malign the image of the coalition government.

Advertisement

BJP workers called for a bandh in Begusarai, blocking highways and raising slogans against the chief minister’s failure to ensure law and order in the state.

It was much later in the evening that CM Nitish Kumar spoke to the media. Asked whether the incident was a conspiracy, he said: “It’s a matter of investigation. It’s very important to see why this happened. You can see my past records, never have such incidents occurred. This was done deliberately. We are alert and everything is being looked into minutely. We have suspended seven policemen who failed to perform their duty."

Advertisement

24 HOURS OF TERROR: RETURN OF ‘JUNGLE RAJ’ IN BIHAR?

In a span of a day, several crimes were reported across Bihar’s districts. News18 brings to you a lowdown:

Kidnapping

Ravi Ranjan, a hospital manager, and his staffer Subhash were kidnapped from Patna’s Kankarbagh and a ransom of Rs 10 lakh was demanded. Timely intervention by the police ensured the three kidnappers were nabbed from Chhapra and both the men were saved.

Loot

Advertisement

In Patna, Rs 2 lakh was looted by criminals from railway personnel, just 100 metres from Kotwali police station.

Extortion

In Muzaffarpur, criminals demanded Rs 1.5 crore from a textile businessman. The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

Rape

A minor girl, who left her home, was raped in a hotel in Danapur. Her family caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

Murder

A silk businessman — Mohammad Afzal — was shot dead by criminals at Nathnagar’s KB Lal Road. The miscreants fired multiple rounds and a probe is on.

Jail break

In Darbhanga, three juveniles fled from the Children’s Improvement Home by breaking the lock of the grill.

BEGUSARAI – NOTORIOUS PAST SPRINKLED WITH SOME GOOD

Bihar’s Begusarai is infamous since the days of Independence. It also holds the dubious distinction of being the first district where booth capturing was reported. Several residents recall how locals had captured the booth at Kachhari Tola of Rachiyari village in favour of a Congress candidate during the 1957 general elections. Later, political parties started hiring Begusarai’s erstwhile ‘baahubali’ Kamdeo Singh to capture booths. The district soon became the battlefield for sworn enemies Congress and Left.

Since 1957, caste-based murders, loot, kidnapping, brandishing weapons, running illegal arms factory and groom kidnapping or ‘pakadwa vivah’ are common in the area. Tuesday’s incident has ignited fears of similar crimes being added to Begusarai’s long list of misdeeds.

However, locals say Begusarai must not only be remembered as the land of crime and criminals but also as the birthplace of ‘Rashtrakavi’ Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. While Dinkar’s rebellious poetry earned him the title of ‘national poet’, many rue that the crimes in the district have become a blot on its rich history.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here