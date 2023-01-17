'Beheaded Jahangirpuri Youth, Sent Video to Pak': Terror Suspects Had 'Big Plans', Source Tells News18

The two terror suspects, arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police for beheading a 21-year-old man in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri and chopping his body into eight pieces, recording it and sending it to their Pakistani handlers, were disrupted at the right time as they were planning “something big" against “right-wingers", according to a top intelligence source.

Naushad, 56, a Jahangirpuri resident, and Jagjit Singh, 29, a resident of Uttarakhand, were arrested on Thursday and 22 cartridges and three pistols were recovered from them. A court on Friday sent them to 14-day police custody.

The police have recovered the video in which the accused are seen strangulating the man before beheading him and six pieces from Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police is now looking for four other suspects linked, who received weapons from Pakistan through drop-dead method and were in contact with handlers in Pakistan on Signal app. They got weapons at unidentified location in Uttarakhand which is being verified, said ANI sources.

WHEN HE MET HIS HANDLER

“Naushad is originally from Bihar, but has always lived in Jahangirpuri. He has four-five cases of murder against him. One of the cases against him is that in 1997-98, he conspired with a person from Harkat-ul-Ansar, Jaish-e-Mohammad’s old outfit, to release Maulana Masood Azhar from Tihar jail," said the source.

In Tihar jail, he befriended Pakistani criminals, including Sohail, who had claimed he was from Kashmir, and was earlier associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Naushad was released from jail in 2018. After Sohail’s release in 2013, he went back to Pakistan, but stayed in touched with Naushad and would pay him for tasks, said the source.

THE PAK CONNECTION

Naushad was again arrested two years later in an extortion case from Uttarakhand. “During his jail stint, he met Jagjit Singh, an associate of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh Gill, who was in jail for murder," said the source.

Sources said that when Naushad came out of jail in April 2022, he remained in touch with Sohail. He got together with Singh when the latter jumped parole.

‘KILL A KAFIR’

Sohail had asked these two to kill a ‘kafir’. Acting on his instructions, Naushad and Singh on December 14 strangled a 21-year-old drug addict, beheaded him, and sent the video to Sohail, said the source. The 21-year-old had an ‘Om’ tattoo on his arm.

They later chopped the body into pieces and disposed it of in Delhi.

‘DO SOMETHING BIG’

Even after the killing, Sohail kept pressuring them to do “something big". They were told to kill two people associated with a right-wing group in Haridwar for which they were to get money, said the source.

