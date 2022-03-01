'Below Normal' Max Temperatures Likely in Northern Plains from March to May: IMD

Maximum temperatures are predicted to remain “below normal" in the northern plains, including Punjab, parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, during the May to March period, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. “Above normal maximum temperatures are most likely over many areas in western and adjoining central India, northwest India and northernmost parts of northeast India," it said. However, below normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of Peninsular India, east and northeast India as well as the northern plains, the IMD said.

The number of heat waves in the Indo-Gangetic plains is likely to be lower than normal during the period, it said. “The maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, major parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. “During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), normal to above normal minimum temperatures are most likely over many parts of northwest India, most parts of northeast India, some parts of central India, east coastal region and some areas along the foothills of the Himalayas," the IMD said in a statement. During March, normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of Peninsular India and east and northeast India, whereas above normal maximum temperatures are forecast over many parts of western and central India.

Minimum temperature expected to be above normal in most parts of northwest and west India. No heat wave is predicted in March in the northern plains.

For the plains, a “heat wave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A “severe" heat wave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. The IMD also said India recorded 44 percent more rainfall in the winter season.

Heavy rainfall events (15) in the country in February were the lowest in four years, it said, adding that most heavy rainfall events were concentrated in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir. The country saw 18 events each of heavy rainfall in 2021 and 2020 and 82 in 2019.

