Bengal Bags Intl Tourism Award for Best Destination for Culture; Mamata to Attend Event in Berlin

West Bengal has bagged the International Tourism award for ‘best destination for culture’, chief minister said during a programme in Kolkata on Monday. “Bengal has made its mark on the global cultural map," said Banerjee.

The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association, an affiliate of the UN World Tourism Organization, will confer West Bengal with the International Travel Award 2023 for ‘Best Destination for Culture’. The award will be presented in Berlin at the World Tourism and Aviation Leaders’ Summit on March 9, 2023.

Banerjee will attend the award ceremony in Berlin next year. She had earlier gone to the UN to receive appreciation for the ‘Kanyashree’ welfare scheme.

Minister Babul Supriyo praised Banerjee for the award and said the government will more towards making West Bengal a “tourist haven". “Bengal is the land where culture, heritage, music, literature and history meet. It is a place where the Himalayas meet the sea and the Sundarbans meet the Tea Gardens. It’s the land where the rich work of Nobel Laureate Tagore meets the amazing talent of Oscar Winner Satyajit Ray. It’s where religious places meet the various forms of architectural delights we have here… Absolutely elated though not surprised with West Bengal winning this international recognition. Under the leadership of CM Mamata Banerjee, we are committed to live up to it and work hard to make it a tourist haven in the days to come," said Supriyo.

The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) was founded in 1998 to uplift tourism of the region.

Sources in the Trinamool Congress say after the UNESCO heritage status to West Bengal’s Durga Puja and the recent PATWA award have given more boost to the government and recognition at a global platform.

Banerjee had organised a rally in Kolkata last week to thank UNESCO for conferring the cultural heritage tag on its biggest annual festival. She also felicitated the representatives of UNESCO.

