Bengal Boy, Karnataka Girl Fall in Love While Playing PubG, Get Married

A lot of people used to play the now-banned video game, PubG, on their mobile phones. The PubG Battleground is extremely addictive and people from all over the world play it. Numerous incidents, both good and bad, have happened because of PubG. And now the game has played cupid for a couple from two different states.

Sainur Alam, a resident of Dhupguri in West Bengal, used to play PubG regularly. He got acquainted with a woman named Friza from Karnataka while playing the game. The two first became friends while playing the game. Later, when they realized their feelings for each other, they exchanged numbers and spoke to each other over the phone for hours.

Although they confessed their feelings for each other a while ago, they had not met face to face before this. On Saturday, Friza arrived at Dhupguri on a flight from Bangalore via Bagdogra. Hearing the sound of the doorbell, Sainur opened the door. Sainur said, “I was shocked when I saw Friza standing in front of me. I didn’t expect this."

At first, Sainur’s family members were in a state of shock. They did not believe that Friza could cross 2554 kilometres and come here just because of love. Later, Friza informed her family members and the two got married. Locals Maqbool Hossain and Firoz Hossain are very happy that the village gained a daughter-in-law because of the game.

Sainur’s father said, “The four-year relationship reached its culmination because of PubG. we are very happy."

