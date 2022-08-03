Bengal CID Claims Delhi Police 'Stopped' Them from Conducting Raid in Jharkhand MLA Cash Seizure Case

The West Bengal CID has alleged that the Delhi Police is impeding their investigation in executing the search warrant in the Jharkhand MLA cash seizure case. The Bengal CID said the Delhi Police restrained them from conducting raid in Chanakyapuri — the residence of Siddharth Majumdar, who is allegedly connected to the case.

According to sources, Majumdar’s name has come up in the investigation of Kolkata CID for taking the three Jharkhand MLAs from Kolkata to Guwahati on July 29. Majumdar had got all the MLAs meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 20.

The West Bengal CID tweeted on Wednesday, “In course of investigation of PanchlaPS Case No 276/22, a team of CID which had gone to Delhi to execute search warrant issued by Ld Court has been stopped from doing their lawful duty on the direction of @DelhiPolice."

It further said, “The case involves seizure of huge cash from 3 MLAs of Jharkhand. Detaining & preventing the CID WB team to conduct lawful search will lead to disappearance of crucial evidence by the suspects responsibility of which will lie on the DP officers who prevented the search."

The Bengal CID has also alleged that the Delhi Police has detained four of their officers. The Delhi Police has, however, denied the allegation. The Bengal CID has, therefore, sent one ADG-level officer along with two others to to Delhi to sort out the matter.

Sources in the CID told News18 that the team had informed the Delhi police about their visit, but the latter refuted their claim, and accused the CID of violating rules.

Moreover, sources in the Delhi Police say when the Bengal Police was asked about the investigation officer (IO) in the case, they did not divulge any detail.

Sources in the CID also said the IO authorised other officers to conduct the search.

Sources in the West Bengal CID said the team first went to the police station and informed them and took their representative to Majumdar’s residence. Then, the Delhi Police SHO suddenly emerged at the location as he was instructed by the DCP to not allow any search. “The SHO detained our team and brought them to the South Campus police station."

Three Jharkhand MLAs of the Congress were arrested by the West Bengal Police after they were caught with huge amounts of cash in a car in Howrah district. The case was later transferred to the CID.

The CID had earlier said the cash seized from the three MLAs was delivered to them by a Kolkata-based businessman through hawala.

Meanwhile, Kunal Ghosh, West Bengal ruling Trinamool Congress’ general secretary, said, “The CID has every right to do the search. This act of Delhi police shows that there are some grey areas."

(with inputs from Shankar Anand)

