Bengal CM Mamata Takes Note of 'Maoist Posters' in State, Directs Officials to Take Action

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday raised the issue of re-emergence of Maoists in the state’s Jangal Mahal as posters threatening local leaders were recovered from the place recently. She also directed the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Jhargram to take action.

Some of the posters, with ‘Khela Hobe’ written in red ink, threatened two TMC leaders of Jungle Mahal on Wednesday. “For a long time, Trinamool has been playing games with people, it is time for maoists to play games with Trinamool Congress leaders," the posters allegedly to be written by Maoists said.

After the posters were recovered from the villages in Jhargram, local TMC leaders started taking precautions. The recent 12-hour bandh called by the Maoists against corruption, deprivation of the poor and recruitment of miscreants as home guards has had an impact on the state government in Jhargram.

Advertisement

In the backdrop of these incidents, this question has started to arise in different sectors – ‘Are the Maoists being active in Jangal Mahal again?’

The Chief Minister raised the issue in a meeting with the police administration on and questioned the administrative officials of Jhargram. On learning that there is no such thing at the ground level, Mamata said, “There are buzz for just one, two or three posters about the Maoists. The BJP has put up three posters. If the Maoists come through Jharkhand, take action."

On the same day, Mamata also directed the police to close the Belpahari border. In response, police said the border had already been closed. Mamata, however, claimed that she had specific inputs of at least five Maoists entering the Jhargram district through the Jharkhand border in Belpahari.

She added that after coming to power in the state in 2011, her government has employed at least 10,000 surrendered Maoists as home guards.

Advertisement

Over the last few days, there have been various arguments regarding the manner in which the news of Maoist posters has come to the fore Some claim that the administration is trying to attract the attention of the people by putting up posters in the name of Maoists without getting a chance in the job of Home Guard.

Although she did not address it directly, Mamata instructed officials to collect and submit the biodata of all those who were left out on that day and promised to visit Jhargram soon.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.