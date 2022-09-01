Bengal Cops to Get Yearly Special Commendation Disc Awards, Welfare Benefits

The Bengal government will now give out DG Commendation Disc awards – a prestigious award for police officers - every year. 10 Golden Discs will be given to best officers, 20 Silver Discs will be given to good officers, according to government officials.

Certificates will also be awarded to several officers based on their performance. Anybody from police force will be entitled to get this. Police officers who have completed 5 years in service will be eligible to get the award. Should there be an officer who gets more than one award, the officer will be eligible to get one after a 3-year gap. An officer can get maximum of 4 disc awards in their career.

A senior officer told News 18, “The award is considered to be very prestigious award. This is great news as this will encourage the entire force. Our boys work 24/7 and they are always under scanner. So this Disc will basically encourage everyone in the police force."

In addition to that a Chief Minister medal will also be given every on Independence Day - 15th August – every year.

Across states, the DG Commendation Disc awards are already a tradition with West Bengal being the latest to announce it.

One constable told News18 “I have been working for so long, but it’s great if we get award from DG. It will help lower level police workers to work hard."

Additionally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced several perks for police officers. Mamata Banerjee announced promotions, uniform allowances, compensatory appointment & an increase in upper age limit for state police officials across several categories on the eve of State Police Day. “Many police personnel will be benefitted from this," the CM said.

