Home » News » India » Bengal: Diamond Harbour Sets Example With Zero Missing Patients

Bengal: Diamond Harbour Sets Example With Zero Missing Patients

By: Kamalika Sengupta, News Desk & Somraj Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2022, 16:10 IST

Kolkata, India

Diamond Harbour of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district has no case of hospital patients missing. (File representative image: PTI)
Diamond Harbour of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district has no case of hospital patients missing. (File representative image: PTI)

Diamond Harbour is now the only town with no incidents of patients going missing from hospitals, while Murshidabad, East Medinipur, Nadia, Maldah and North Dinajpur are five districts where the number of such patients has increased

Advertisement

Diamond Harbour town of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district now has zero patients in the missing category, a report of the health department said.

Diamond Harbour is now the only town with no incidents of patients going missing from hospitals, while Murshidabad, East Medinipur, Nadia, Maldah and North Dinajpur are five districts where the number of such patients has increased.

During Covid times, Diamond Harbour became a model as increased testing brought down the positivity rate. When the situation in West Bengal was grim during the Covid, Diamond Harbour upped testing and even started mobile testing, bringing the positivity rate down from a 20 per cent to 6 per cent.

Sources in Diamond Harbour say that MP Abhishek Banerjee puts special emphasis on everything in this constitution and he is very particular in getting results. His motto is planning, monitoring, meeting and implementing work, said one local party leader.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The local police headquarters there is also said to be a class apart with all modern equipment.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Kamalika SenguptaKamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist ...Read More

first published: August 09, 2022, 15:22 IST
last updated: August 09, 2022, 16:10 IST