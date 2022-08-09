Bengal: Diamond Harbour Sets Example With Zero Missing Patients

Diamond Harbour town of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district now has zero patients in the missing category, a report of the health department said.

Diamond Harbour is now the only town with no incidents of patients going missing from hospitals, while Murshidabad, East Medinipur, Nadia, Maldah and North Dinajpur are five districts where the number of such patients has increased.

During Covid times, Diamond Harbour became a model as increased testing brought down the positivity rate. When the situation in West Bengal was grim during the Covid, Diamond Harbour upped testing and even started mobile testing, bringing the positivity rate down from a 20 per cent to 6 per cent.

Sources in Diamond Harbour say that MP Abhishek Banerjee puts special emphasis on everything in this constitution and he is very particular in getting results. His motto is planning, monitoring, meeting and implementing work, said one local party leader.

The local police headquarters there is also said to be a class apart with all modern equipment.

