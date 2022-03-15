Bengal Councillors’ Death: Chief Secretary Chairs High-Level Security Meet to Review Law & Order

The murder of the two newly-elected councillors in West Bengal – one from the ruling Trinamool Congress from North 24 Parganas’ Naihati and another from Congress from Puruliya’s Jhalda Municipality – has sent the West Bengal government into a tizzy. Bengal’s chief secretary today chaired a high-level meeting with senior police officials to review law and order and take stock of the security situation on the ground.

According to sources, the chief secretary said that incidents like the one that happened in Howrah – where a 28-year-old student leader Anish Khan was allegedly murdered last month – Naihati and Puruliya (referring to the deaths of the two councillors) shouldn’t recur.

All police officers have been directed to strengthen their intelligence network so that no untoward incident takes place. With Holi around the corner, senior police officials have also been asked to remain on the field to ensure that the festival is held in a peaceful manner.

Advertisement

It was also suggested that the civic police should be given more training to deal with the public and that police investigation needs to be neutral and fair. This comes as there were accusations of police involvement in the death of student leader Anish Khan.

TMC councillor Anupam Dutta was shot at point-blank range when he was surveying a park near his residence on Sunday, while Congress’ Tapas Kundu had stepped out to get food when the firing took place.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday asked senior police officers to take strict action in connection with the murders.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.