Bengal Govt Goes for Land Acquisition in Birbhum, Cautious Mamata Announces Compensation of Rs 10,000 Cr

It’s again land acquisition time in West Bengal but with a different government and a leader at the helm. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking extra effort to make this project happen without a repeat of Singur.

Deocha Pachami in Birbhum is the world’s second-largest coal block. The Centre has entered into an allotment agreement with State for the project development. This will generate huge employment possibilities in the State, feels the State government.

Mamata Bannerjee declared in the Assembly that the land acquisition will take place after a discussion with all stakeholders and said that it will not work like Singur.

Advertisement

Discussions have taken place with stakeholders and the CM placed the packages on the table in Assembly today.

Deocha Pachami coal block covers an area of 3,400 acres, where 1,198 million metric tonne coal and 1,400 million cubic metre basalt deposit are found. Out of 3,400 acres, around 1,000-acre land is with the State government.

More than 21,000 people live in 12 villages and 314 houses in the area.

The government is saying that coal taken from the area will not only develop this area but will help to develop the economy of the State and country. And is expected that over 1 lakh jobs will be generated.

The State Government will have to invest Rs 35,000 crore for this project. The work will be done in phases and the first phase will be done in the Deowan Gunj area.

The State government has claimed that they have spoken with tribals, Adivasis and all other stakeholders before coming up with a package where the affected people will be given houses, jobs and other benefits.

The compensation package announced by the State government is as follows:

-The government will spend Rs 10,000 crore on compensation.

-A person who has land in this area will get compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh per bigha.

-For shifting maintenance of cattle sheds, they will get another Rs 5 lakh.

Advertisement

-The people of RR Colony will get a house of 600 square feet.

-3,000 crusher labour will get a maintenance charge of Rs 1,20,000.

-Farmers working there will get one time Rs 50,000.

-The 285 crusher owners will get the price of their land building and shifting charge of Rs 50,000. They will also get 10 free basalts and they will get space in nearby Chara Moyna basalt park.

-27 mine owners will get compensation on their land and houses.

Advertisement

-For Model RR Colony, houses will be given here and total area with all facilities will be developed.

As Mamata herself did the Singur movement, she has looked into every aspect of compensation directly.

Left leader Sujan Chakraborty though have said, “Why 10 years they could not implement this project? Singur land acquisition was done through government rules, God knows what will happen this time."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.