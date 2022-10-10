Bengal: Grand Preparations Begin For Howrah’s ‘Loot’ Kali Puja

As Kali Puja is around the corner in West Bengal, people are gearing up for the famous “loot Kali" puja in Howrah’s Sahapur.

The puja is celebrated as a festival and follows up on the traditions and customs started by the dacoits in the village of Sahapur.

Village devotees offer fruits to the goddess. These fruits are then fenced by the locals using small bamboos in what is called the “loot." This happens several times a day.

Locals say that Sahapur was once dominated by dacoits who started organizing this puja a few centuries ago. And it is these robber gangs, who left behind traditions, like commencing the puja at Lagna or an auspicious time behind them.

This puja has several characteristics including idol making, which takes place on the day of the puja.

After the gang of dacoits were wiped out from the village, the puja became “Barwari puja" and was adopted by the villagers. Rituals however remain intact.

The puja is held every year on the day of Kalipuja and preparations have already started in Sahapur villages.

