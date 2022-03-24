Home » News » India » Bengal Killings: TMC Rampurhat-1 Block President Anarul Hossain Arrested

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen huts were set ablaze in Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official. (News18 image)
He was arrested within hours of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directing the police to nab him for not paying attention to local people's apprehension of possible disturbance in the area

PTI
Updated: March 24, 2022, 19:39 IST

Trinamool Congress Rampurhat-1 block president Anarul Hossain was arrested on Thursday in connection with the killings in Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said. He was arrested from Tarapith in the district within hours of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directing the police to nab him for not paying attention to local people's apprehension of possible disturbance in the area, which ultimately snowballed into the carnage, a senior officer said.

Searches were conducted in various parts of the district including Hossain's residence, after which he was nabbed from Tarapith. Hossain was picked up from near a hotel after police tracked his mobile phone tower location, he said. The local TMC leader will be questioned over the incident in which eight people were burnt alive on Tuesday, he added.

Meanwhile, Rampurhat police station inspector-in-charge Tridib Pramanik was suspended for negligence.

