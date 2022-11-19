Bengal Man Barks Like Dog in Protest as Mr ‘Dutta’ Becomes Mr ‘Kutta’ in Ration Card | WATCH

Spelling errors in official documents are common in the country but this did not go well with with a man in West Bengal who got angry and staged a protest in unusual manner after his surname was spelt “Kutta" instead of “Dutta" on his ration card.

In a video which has gone viral now, the man, Srikanti Dutta, was seen barking like a dog in front of a government official, apparently to ask him take note of his complaint.

Dutta, who hails from Bankur, claimed that his name was wrongly printed in the ration card not once but thrice. The third time, the name of his ration card read Srikanti Kutta. “Kutta" is a Hindi word for dog in English.

Dutta said that he was mentally disturbed by this fault. “I applied for correction of name in ration card thrice. On third time my name was written as Srikanti Kutta instead of Srikanti Dutta. I was mentally disturbed by this," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The man further claimed that the official did not respond to his query despite his protest. “I went to apply for correction again and on seeing Joint BDO (Block Development Officer) there, I started acting like a dog in front of him. He didn’t respond to my query and ran away. How many times will common people like us leave work and go to apply for correction?" he asked.

