Tension has gripped Rampurhat area of West Bengal’s Birbhum district after a panchayat upoprodhan (deputy chief) was reportedly killed in a bomb attack on Monday evening.

The panchayat deputy chief’s murder has triggered massive uproar in the village with angry mob ransacking and setting afire several houses, leading to the death of at least eight people, Birbhum SP Nagendra Tripathi has confirmed.

Witnesses told the police that Bhadu Sheik, deputy chief of the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-controlled Barshal village panchayat, was attacked by four men on motorcycles who had their faces covered, reports said.

Sheikh was taken to the Rampurhat government hospital but was declared brought dead. His body has been brought to his native Bagtui village in Rampurhat.

FIR filed

An FIR in connection with the murder of TMC panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh has been registered.

The FIR names 10 people, police said, adding that one person from the list has been arrested while 15 others have been detained.

No arrests, however, have so far been made in the subsequent incident of arson that led to the deaths of locals.

Addressing a press briefing over the incident, DGP Manoj Malviya confirmed that the fire incident did took place on Monday evening after the TMC leader was murdered, but also added that it still is yet to be ascertained whether the houses were set afire in retaliation to the killing of the leader.

Malviya said that some time after the murder of the panchayat deputy chief, 7-8 small houses, tightly bound to each other, were found to be on fire.

“There is tension in the area. We have closed the SDPO and IC of Rampurhat. Seven bodies were recovered from the house of one Sanju Seikh, while one person succumbed to injuries later," Malviya said.

TMC refutes reports of fallout rivalry between party factions

While the incident was alleged to be the fallout of rivalry between two factions of the ruling party, TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh tweeted saying that the incident has nothing to do with politics.

“Deaths of the locals in fire incident is sad. But this incident has no political connection. This is a local village dispute. The panchayat deputy chief who was murdered was a well-known person and his death has angered the villagers, leading to the violent protest. The fire incident took place at night but cops and fire brigade took immediate action," Kunal Ghosh said in a tweet in Bengali.

Ghosh went on to add that the government has expedited the probe and that the officer in-charge (OC) sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) have been suspended, adding that the police investigation will find out whether it was a pre-planned murder.

DGP Manoj Malviya also said that prima facie the it does not look like an incident of political violence. “It seems, as of now, to be a result of an old personal animosity," the DGP said.

SIT formed to probe incident; TMC delegation heads to Rampurhat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an urgent meeting over the incident and instructed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the probe.

The three-member SIT will include West Bengal top cop Gyanwant Singh, DIG (Operations) CID Meeraj Khalid and another top CID officer, Sanjay Singh.

Earlier, a team of CID from Kolkata headed towards the village to investigate the matter.

A three-member TMC delegation — comprising Firhad Hakim, Rampurhat MLA Asish Banerjee, and MLA of neighbouring Labpur constituency Abhijit Sinha — was also on its way to Rampurhat.

A Birbhum district police officer said Bhadu Sheikh’s brother, Babar Sheikh, was shot dead a year ago in the same village.

Issue rocks Bengal Assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs raised the issue in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday and staged a walkout over the same.

BJP MLAs termed the incident “middle-age barbarism", while demanding a statement from CM Mamata Banerjee on Floor over the cause of the violence and the steps being taken over it.

The party also demanded resignation of Mamata Banerjee as Bengal home minister.

‘Rapid freefall’ of law and order in Bengal, says BJP

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, hit out at the TMC, saying that law and order is in “rapid freefall" in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari’s tweet read: “Law & order in a rapid freefall in WB. Tension & terror has gripped Rampurhat area of Birbhum district, after a panchayat upoprodhan (deputy chief); Bhadu Sheik was reportedly killed last evening in a bomb attack. Angry mob ransacked and set afire several houses afterwards [sic]."

Alleging “administrative cover-up" with attempts being made to “lower" the toll, Suvendu Adhikari appealed for immediate central intervention into the matter.

