Bengal Police Files Murder Case Against CBI Officials Over Death Of Birbhum Violence Accused

The main accused, Lalon Sheikh, allegedly committed suicide while he was in CBI custody on Monday

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 11:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Several houses were set on fire during Birbhum violence in which seven people lost their lives,.(PTI)

West Bengal Police has filed a murder case against CBI officials after an accused in the Birbhum violence died in the custody of the central agency. Lalon Sheikh, one of the accused in the violence, where 10 people died, committed suicide on Monday. Lalon’s body reached his village, Bogtui, on Wednesday.

The CBI, however, moved Calcutta High Court against FIR filed against seven senior officials by Lalan’s wife, Reshma, under section 302 of IPC for murder in Lalan Sheikh custodial death. The hearing will be at 3pm.

The prime accused in the arson and violence in Bengal’s Bogtui village, which had in March claimed at least 10 lives, was found hanging on Monday in a temporary office of the CBI, a source in the central agency said.

Lalan Sheikh, arrested earlier this month from a hideout along the Bengal-Jharkhand border, died by hanging himself with a ‘gamcha’ (thin cotton towel) in the washroom of the office that the agency has set up in a guest house in Rampurhat area of Birbhu, district, the source said.

RELATED NEWS

His family members, however, alleged that his “death resulted from the torture" that he was subjected to in CBI custody.

Talking to PTI, the CBI source said, “Sheikh was found hanging in the washroom of the guest house, where we have set up our temporary camp, around 4.30 pm. The two investigating officers (IOs) of the case were in the court at that time.

“One CRPF constable was outside the washroom, but the accused, despite his presence, managed to die by suicide. We have informed the police and the National Human Rights Commission of India about the incident. All necessary procedures are being followed," the source said.

The accused, following his arrest, was initially remanded in CBI custody for six days, and it was later extended by three more days, the CBI source said.

Wife Claims He was Murdered

Aday after Bogtui violence-accused Lalan Sheikh died in CBI custody in Bengal’s Birbhum district, his wife claimed on Tuesday that he was “murdered" by agency officials, who had earlier demanded Rs 50 lakh to clear his name in the case.

Reshma Bibi on Tuesday morning filed a complaint at Rampurhat Police Station, alleging that the CBI officials had threatened to kill Sheikh during their visit with him to Bogtui village as part of the investigation process.

The central agency, which is probing the Bogtui arson and violence that had in March left at least 10 people dead, rubbished the allegation as “baseless".

last updated: December 14, 2022, 11:26 IST
