Bengal SSC Scam Case LIVE Updates: Arrested Minister Partha Chatterjee's Official Car Deposited to Assembly, Another TMC MLA Summoned By ED  

Bengal SSC Scam Case LIVE Updates: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee who were arrested in connection with the school jobs scam and remanded to ED custody till August 3.

The agency also issued summons to Manik Bhattacharya, TMC MLA and former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), for questioning in connection with the alleged irregularities in SSC recruitments.

Partha Chatterjee was on Tuesday morning brought to Kolkata from Odisha after a go-ahead from AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday. Chatterjee was taken straightaway to the ED office at the CGO complex in Kolkata, where he was questioned.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, amid growing opposition demands for the industry minister’s removal from the state cabinet, Chatterjee’s official car, used by him for over 15 years, was on Tuesday deposited in the West Bengal Assembly.

LATEST UPDATES IN WEST BENGAL SSC SCAM PROBE:

-Partha Chatterjee’s Official Car Deposited in Assembly

Amid the growing demands for the removal of arrested West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee from the cabinet, his official car, used by him for over 15 years, was on Tuesday deposited in the state Assembly, officials said. Chatterjee, also secretary general of the ruling Trinamool Congress, was allotted the car and a driver by the Assembly as the Leader of the Opposition in 2006.

After the TMC came to power in 2011 and he became a minister, he continued to use the car and the driver until the other day. His driver was verbally asked to return the car to the Assembly," news agency PTI quoted a senior assembly official as saying.

Advertisement

Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee also confirmed the development but asserted that it does not imply anything". “The car was taken from the pool of cars owned by the Assembly. The driver is also an employee of the Assembly. As Partha Chatterjee is in custody and is not using it, his driver has deposited it in the Assembly. I think the driver did it on his own, but still, I will check tomorrow," he said.

Advertisement

-ED Summons TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in Recruitment Scam Case

The ED on Tuesday summoned TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the SSC scam case, sources said. Bhattacharya, who is an MLA from Nadia district and the ex-president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, has been asked to depose before the officials of ED at CGO complex at 12 noon on Wednesday. ED has already conducted search operations in Bhattacharya’s residential premises on July 22 along with those of others allegedly involved in the recruitment scam.

Advertisement

-Dial ‘M’ to Get Ghosted? Chatterjee’s 4 Calls to ‘Friend, Philosopher, Guide’ Mamata Went Unanswered

At 2.32 am, 2.33 am, 3.35 am and 9.35 am – This is the log of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee’s unanswered calls to Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee as he was being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 23 in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) scam. Read more

Advertisement

-ED Grills Partha Chatterjee, His Aide Arpita Mukherjee

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday grilled arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee who were arrested in connection with the school jobs scam.

While Chatterjee was produced before the special court through the virtual mode as per a Calcutta High Court order, Mukherjee, from whose house crores of rupees was allegedly found during a raid by the ED, was physically produced before it. The high court had on Sunday directed that Chatterjee be taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for a medical check-up by specialists of various departments on Monday.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here