Bengal SSC Scam: ED Makes Seizure Worth Rs 103 Crore From Partha Chatterjee & Aide Arpita

After they were arrested in the West Bengal teachers’ recruitment scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 40.33 crore, and bank accounts of Rs 7.89 crore beneficially owned by former minister Partha Chetterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee.

The attached properties, ED said, included flats, a farmhouse, prime land in Kolkata and at least 35 bank accounts. All these were owned by dummy companies and firms acting as proxies for Chatterjee.

The ED had earlier recovered Rs 49.80 crore in cash, jewelry and gold bars from flats owned by Mukherjee and documents of properties and a company in joint holdings. The sum total amount of everything recovered in the scam currently stands at Rs 103.10 crore.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress.

Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested by the ED on July 23 in connection with the agency’s probe into the money trail in illegal appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools. These appointments, according to the probe, were made due to political considerations.

Since his arrest, the former Bengal Education Minister has been under the custody of ED, and subsequently in judicial custody where the agency questioned him for several days. After his arrest, Chatterjee was stripped of his posts and other party responsibilities.

This comes as a Kolkata court on Friday rejected Chatterjee’s bail and remanded him to the custody of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till September 21.

