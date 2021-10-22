Coronavirus Updates: Over 101.2 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered in India, Says Govt

More than 101.2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, including over 62 lakh doses administered on Friday, the Union health ministry said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night, it added. Read More
The delta plus variant is a relative of the delta variant, identified by British scientists last month. Check the photo story here.
Wthin a week of reporting zero Covid-19 deaths, Mumbai recorded a spike in virus cases, accounting for 27 per cent of total virus cases in Maharashtra. Mumbai reported 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 39 fatalities on Thursday, taking the state tally to 65,98,218 and the death toll to 1,39,925. Mumbai reported the highest 427 new infections among the districts. Of eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 708 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 458 cases from Pune region. Read the full story here.
Kerala logged 9,361 new COVID19 cases and 99 deaths on Friday, pushing the infection count to 48,88,678 and the death toll to 27,765. According to a release, 9,401 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 47,88,629.
In a relief to Indians, Poland has recognised India’s Serum Institute-manufactured Covishield as a vaccine equivalent to those recognized by the European Union, exempting from quarantine after entering its territory. The announcement was made by the Indian Embassy in Poland through its official Twitter handle.
It’s a relative of the delta variant, identified by British scientists last month.
Because it isn’t a variant of interest or concern, it has not yet been officially named after a letter of the Greek alphabet, like the other worrisome variants.
Scientists are monitoring the delta-related variant known as AY.4.2. to see if it might spread more easily or be more deadly than previous versions of the coronavirus. In a recent report, U.K. officials said this variant makes up 6% of all analyzed COVID-19 cases in the country and is on an increasing trajectory.
Tens of millions of Indian adults are unlikely to be fully vaccinated against COVID19 by the end of 2021, despite ample supplies, due to an unusually large gap between the doses of the most widelyused vaccine and growing complacency as cases fall.
The COVID19 pandemic has showed the importance of technology and how if used properly can be a gamechanger in the country where there is a big issue of resources and manpower crunch as far as the health sector is concerned, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Friday. Speaking at Public Affairs Forum of India’s 8th National Forum 2021, he said the pandemic showed that if you do not have a healthy nation, you will have a fate on your economy, it could affect tourism, it will affect travel, and it will have a lot of other effects which are socalled collateral damage.
A key measure of coronavirus infections in Germany rose sharply over the past week, figures showed on Friday, raising the prospect of tougher restrictions as winter approaches.
The seven-day incidence rate of cases - which has been used to decide COVID-19 curbs - jumped more than 26 points in a week, the Robert Koch Institute responsible for disease control said.
The rise comes as the leaders of Germany’s 16 states are discussing pandemic plans. A nationwide state of emergency is set to lapse on Nov. 25, meaning restrictions will automatically expire then unless extended by parliamentary vote.
A new COVID-19 outbreak has spurred parts of China to increase restrictions on movement, with the capital Beijing sealing off some areas and northwestern regions imposing a range of transport curbs and closing public venues. China, where the coronavirus was first identified in late 2019, reported 28 new domestically transmitted cases for Thursday, more than double the 13 cases a day earlier, health authority data showed on Friday.
Retweeting the congratulatory message of the US Embassy in India, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said: “We congratulate India for the extraordinary accomplishment of administering one billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. I applaud India’s successes in fighting COVID-19 at home and for its efforts to help end the pandemic in the Indo-Pacific region and well beyond."
We have re-opened theatres with 50% capacity from today. The theatre owners are demanding to reopen with 100% seating capacity but we have told them to wait till Diwali. After Diwali if situation is under control, then we’ll increase the capacity: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar
The country’s most populous state UP has so far administered 12.21 crore vaccine shots. Of these, only 2.78 crore are second doses while 9.43 crore are first. Maharashtra, standing second in terms of population, has delivered 9.32 crore vaccine doses. The state has administered 2.88 crore second doses and 6.43 crore first ones, the union health ministry data up to Thursday morning shows. READ MORE
With more than Half the world still not vaccinated, the virus will keep finding people to infect and replicating inside them for several months or years to come. And each time a virus makes a copy of itself, a mutation would occur.
We should be proud of the fact that India’s entire vaccination program has been ‘science-driven and science-based. It’s based on scientific methods, entirely: PM Modi on India achieving 100-crore vaccination mark
Dr Paul told CNN-News18 that India is not yet deliberating on the need to recommend a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccines as it’s still an “evolving science". “Not many countries have gone for a booster dose. Even the advisory from the US agencies is a mixed advisory. There is no clear-cut evidence-based global recommendation for the booster dose," he said. READ MORE
With the number of Covid-19 cases going down in India and the majority of adults vaccinated with at least one dose, there is no urgency to inoculate children against the infection, health experts told News18.com on Thursday as the country surpassed the milestone of delivering 100 crore jabs.
Cumulatively, 40,41,65,807 first doses and 12,24,71,539 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, according to the ministry’s data. Cumulatively 71,21,01,258 first doses and 30,03,07,997 second doses of the vaccine have been administered across the states and Union territories.
India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 101.2 crore (1,01,24,09,255) doses, the ministry said, adding that 62,58,092 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.
