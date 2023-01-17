Bengal: This Village Has Its Name Kept After 'Thermocol', Key Source of Income for Residents

With almost all villagers earning their income through the sale of a variety of products made of thermocol, a small village in West Bengal is catching attention for its peculiar name, kept after the product they make revenue from. “Shola" village in the Cooch Behar district has its name associated with the livelihood of the people of the village.

About 60 families live in this village and earn their living by selling thermocol items. For the longest time, every family in this village has been supporting themselves by making these items.

Earlier, the villagers used to procure thermocol from Assam, but ever since that window closed, they have now been getting it from Kolkata.

Some key items made of thermocol include bride and groom crowns, wedding garlands, garlands for various deities. The demand for such items used to be immense back in the day, but in the present, people seem more drawn to use of plastic, among other things.

“A total of 50 to 60 families live in this village. They are mainly living their lives by making these thermocal items. But as time goes by, people are showing reluctance to use the items made by thermocal," said Dhirendra Nath Malakar, a resident of this village.

Nevertheless, people work day and night to sustain the thermocol industry in Shola village despite facing many problems. “If people don’t buy these things, how will they manage our families," another resident said. He also claimed that government assistance has not knocked on doors of Shola village residents.

Panchayat elections are coming up in the village, and the election date will be announced soon. People have raised concern about the dying industry and have sought help from the state government.

