In a tragic incident, two people were killed and four others sustained injuries after an SUV rammed into multiple vehicles on road in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru. The incident took place on Monday and the car involved in the accident carried a sticker of BJP MLA Hartalu Halappa. However, the police said the car didn’t belong to the legislator nor he was present inside the car at the time of the mishap.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Mohan, was arrested and told the police that he lost control of the SUV after he applied acceleration instead of brakes.

According to NDTV, the car belongs to Ramu Suresh, a retired forest officer and the father-in-law of Halappa’s daughter. The accused driver works for Suresh and was not drunk at the time of the accident. The accused was on his way to pick up Sushmitha from the KIMS hospital.

Those who lost their lives have been identified as Majeed Khan and Ayappa.

