Bengaluru: 67-Year-Old Man Dies of Epileptic Attack During Sex; Partner, Her Relatives Dump Body

Fresh developments in the murder case of a 67-year-old man whose body was found in a plastic bag in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar on November 17 have revealed that the victim’s body was dumped by his girlfriend and her kin after he allegedly died of an epileptic attack during sex.

According to the police, the victim, a 67-year-old businessman was having an affair with a 35-year-old homemaker. On the day of the incident, November 16, the victim was visiting the woman’s house but died on her bed of an epileptic attack while having sex with her.

The police also noted that overcome with fear of being maligned in society, the woman called her brother and husband for help who then packed the businessman’s body in a plastic bag and dumped it at an isolated place in JP Nagar.

The incident came to the fore when the police checked the victim’s phone call details and found that he had been to his girlfriend’s house. The police then interrogated the girlfriend who also confessed to disposing of the body as she did not want anyone to know of their relationship.

“When we questioned the man’s family members, they said that he had left the house saying that he would be visiting his daughter-in-law’s house but when he did not return they filed a missing complaint. The man had several health issues and had undergone an angiogram in August," the police were quoted saying by The Indian Express.

At present, the police have registered a case under sections 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant by person legally bound to give it), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offense, or giving false information to screen offender), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offense by person bound to inform) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the police are also awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm whether the claims made by the woman are true.

