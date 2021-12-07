Bengaluru Accident: Mercedes Rams Into 6 Vehicles, Kills One; Driver Admitted to Hospital

One person was killed and a few others injured after an allegedly speeding Mercedes Benz car rammed into a two-wheeler from behind and continued to crash into a number of other vehicles on the road in an attempt to escape from the accident spot, causing a massive pile-up in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru. The incident took place on Tuesday at around 2.35 pm in the upmarket Indiranagar area.

According to a statement from BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), the speeding car driver Suveed Cardio aged 43 then turned to the left and crashed into the rest of a Maruti Alto which in turn hit a Swift car. The Swift car then hit a Tata AC. The Mercedes car then turned to the right and hit two auto-rickshaws.

The valet driver of Maruti Alto, who has been identified as 36-year-old Hari Mahant, died on the spot. He was a native of Assam.

Those injured have been identified as — bike rider Anand Kumar (36), driver of the Swift car Mahesh (27) and passengers Vidyashree (22) and Ninganabada Srinivas (22), auto drivers Najeeb (38) and Krishna (30). All the injured were taken to CMH hospital in the city.

All vehicles were severely damaged in the major road accident.

