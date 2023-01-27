Home » News » India » Bengaluru: Autistic Man Dragged by Collar, Made to Deboard Metro; Father Demands Action Against Staff

Bengaluru: Autistic Man Dragged by Collar, Made to Deboard Metro; Father Demands Action Against Staff

The victim's parents have tried to get in touch with BMRCL MD and have sent a mail but they are yet to receive a response

January 27, 2023

New Delhi, India

File photo of Bengaluru Metro. (Photo: IANS)
A 23-year-old youth with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) was allegedly ill-treated and thrown out of the metro station at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station on Tuesday in Bengaluru.

The 23-year-old was on his way back from his vocational training Institute and had taken metro when he was allegedly caught by the collar by two metro station security guards and dragged out of the station citing unusual behavior by the youngster.

Fortunately, the youngster was able to trace his way back to the metro station and boarded another train to get back home but the incident left him with minor injuries.

As per reports, the victim sustained a blood clot injury on his hand while being dragged out of the station. In a Facebook post, his father claimed that his son has certain odd behavior because of the disability but stressed that it alone cannot be the reason to be ill-treated.

“People managing Metro stations should behave properly and be sensitive when dealing with people with special needs," he was quoted telling TOI.

The victim’s father claimed that the station controller of the metro station has apologized but has not suspended or taken necessary action against the erring staff.

The victim’s parents have tried to get in touch with BMRCL MD and have sent a mail but they are yet to receive a response.

first published: January 27, 2023, 12:01 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 12:26 IST
