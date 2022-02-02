Bengaluru Auto Driver Pours Hot Oil on Wife, Daughter; Neighbours Rescue Them

A 38-year-old auto driver from Bengaluru assaulted his wife and hurled hot oil on her. Not just that, the man did not even spare his 13-year-old child and spilt the very same oil on her hand, asking her to step away as he tried to kill her mother. According to authorities, the horrifying event occurred at LR Nagar, near Adugodi in Southeast Bengaluru, in the wee hours of Sunday, January 31.

The police have filed a case of attempted murder against the prime accused, Thomas and are looking for him. According to reports, the name of the abuser is Thomas, who is an alcoholic. Reports suggest that Thomas was inconsistent at work and spent much of his time at home. He used to have frequent fights with his wife, Anthoniyamma, 35, because he was suspicious of her character.

On the day of the incident, Thomas got into an argument with his wife, accusing her of having an affair. However, neighbours interfered, and the man was forced to leave the house. He did, however, return about 1 am when their daughter Nancy was sleeping, and Anthoniyamma was watching Television.

Thomas notified his wife that he would be heading into the kitchen to boil water. Instead of water, he overheated some cooking oil in a pot. He then took a long, strong piece of wood, walked over to Anthonyamma, and knocked her in the head. Her unconsciousness was instantaneous as a result of the hit. He then dashed into the kitchen, scooped the hot oil, and dumped it over her body parts. The plan was to murder her.

By now, his daughter was awake and hurried to help her mother. Thomas then spilt some oil over the girl’s hands as well. The shrieks of the mother and daughter caught the attention of neighbours, prompting the man to escape the house. The quick arrival of the neighbours also contributed to the mother’s survival. The mother was hospitalised, and the daughter was discharged after receiving prompt medical assistance.

