Bengaluru: 4,279 Buildings Violated Original Approved Plans, BBMP to Karnataka HC

Days after multiple buildings came crashing down in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) told the Karnataka High Court that all of them were either old or built, in violation of approved plans. The civic body said 4,279 buildings violated the original plan.

The civic body was responding after the High Court pulled up BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta over not taking action against illegal and unauthorised structures in the city.

“We have surveyed 5,905 buildings constructed after 2020. Of this, 4,279 have deviated from the building plan; 2,591 are yet to be surveyed," BBMP submitted before the court.

Advertisement

The division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar expressed disappointment over the civic body’s inaction, also pointing out that the BBMP was not surveying constructions without any sanctioned plan.

“BBMP response is not satisfactory. No action was taken even after the suo motu cognizance by us in 2019. Why is the BBMP scared of demolishing illegal structures?" the court asked.

The high court has asked the civic body to complete the survey and submit a report. The BBMP is also expected to submit a report of demolished buildings, along with pictures at the next hearing on December 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.