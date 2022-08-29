Bengaluru Civic Agency Imposes Meat Ban on Ganesh Chaturthi, Cong Roasts BJP-led Body for Flooded Roads

Bengaluru’s civic body has drawn itself into another controversy after issuing a circular banning the sale of meat on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on August 31. The circular from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) also mentions that the slaughtering of animals on the day has been barred.

A similar order was issued on Martyrs’ Day and on Janmashtami this year.

The sale of meat and animal slaughter is prohibited on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, says the circular. “According to the Joint Director (Animal Husbandry), those stalls that fall under the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike will be prohibited from selling meat or slaughtering them," the order, which is in Kannada, says.

Calls and messages to BBMP officials on the issue went unanswered.

S Prakash, Karnataka BJP spokesperson, told News18 that it is a practice that was in force earlier as well.

“For many of the festivals, meat is banned. There is nothing new about it. This tradition has been continued, that’s all," he said.

The move by the corporation has been criticised by the opposition Congress. The party’s state chief DK Shivakumar said, “They are engaging in unnecessary controversies and we would like to know what the current rules are."

Rajya Sabha member and senior Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain told News18 that the circular is a diversionary tactic of the BJP government to turn non-issues into issues.

“They are doing this so they can take divert the attention of the people from the failures of the government that has not taken off since the day of its inception. Instead of sending out circulars of this kind, the BBMP should be issuing notices to all those involved in building substandard roads in the city. Bengaluru is flooded and pothole-ridden and people are suffering. Is banning meat more important or providing safe roads and a proper drainage system?" Hussain questioned.

