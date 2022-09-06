Bengaluru Floods: 23-yr-old Woman Electrocuted as She Grabs Electric Pole to Save Herself from Drowning

A trip to work and back turned tragic for a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru who died after she was electrocuted in the flooded city’s Marathahalli area. Torrential overnight rain has left the IT city completely inundated with several areas severely hit.

The incident took place in Siddapura near Marathahalli when 23-year-old Akhila was returning home from work. While wading through the flooded streets, her two wheeler reportedly broke down in the water logged road and was about to slip and fall down. In a desperate bid to save herself from the fall, Akhila allegedly tried to hold on to a pole for support, but it turned out to be an electric pole. She was instantly electrocuted and died. Akhila was working in a private college.

Bengaluru has been hit by continues rain that has tested the infrastructure of the city. Boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts and a forecast of more rains has caused worry among the people residing in the vulnerable areas.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said they city has not seen rain like this in 90 years, but attributed the dire situation due to floods to just two zones in the city. “There’s a picture being shown that entire Bengaluru is in problem, but that’s not right," Bommai said adding that authorities are working round the clock to help ease the situation. Bommai also accused the previous government for the waterlogging problems in Bengaluru and other districts and said there will be no bottleneck in future.

Several videos on social media showed cars floating and luxury villas completely inundated. Traffic snarls were reported in several parts of the IT hub with commuters facing the brunt.

Karnataka is among the wettest states in India this year as it received 927.2 mm or 34 per cent surplus rain between June 1 and September 4.

