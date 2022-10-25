Bengaluru Gets Closer to Mumbai, Pune As This New Expressway Is Set to Open

A Pune-Bengaluru Expressway project getting made at an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore and covering 12 districts is underway.

The distance between Pune and Bangalore is 842.1 km and currently, the road travel takes around 14 to 15 hours.

The road travel time between Pune/Mumbai and Bengaluru will be reduced to 95 kms due to this project, according to The Times of India.

This project will start at Kanjale on the Pune Ring Road and is being built by the MSRDC. The Expressway construction is set to start from Karjat by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The 12 districts that will be covered in this project include, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag, Koppal, Vijayanagara, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru as well as Bengaluru Rural, according to TOI.

Advertisement

As of now, the preliminary survey has been done and approved and a final blueprint to build the expressway will be submitted to the NHAI in December 2022.

Earlier this month, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that the Centre is planning to make green highways between Mumbai and Bangalore, that would also shorten the travel time between Pune and Bangalore to 3.5 to 4 hours.

It will be a 5 hours journey between Mumbai-Bangalore and 3.5 to 4 hours between Pune and Bangalore, Nitin Gadkari added. Gadkari said that the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway will take a turn from near the Ring Road of Pune and start as the highway towards Bangalore.

By the end of December 2022 there will be new highways wherein travel time from Delhi to Chandigarh will be two-and-a-half hours, Delhi to Amritsar 4 hours, Delhi to Katra 6 hours, Delhi to Srinagar 8 hours and Delhi to Mumbai 12 hours, Delhi to Jaipur two hours and Chennai to Bangalore also two hours, Gadkari had highlighted.

Read all the Latest India News here