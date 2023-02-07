Bengaluru: Going to Hospital, Couple Stopped by Traffic Police Over Pending Challans; Wife Faints as Cops Refuse to Let Them Proceed

A couple heading towards a hospital was allegedly harassed by traffic police officers near Bengaluru’s Sangam circle over pending challans. The incident is said to have taken place on February 2 at around 11 am when Mangala, along with her husband, was going to the hospital for a diabetes treatment.

The traffic cops allegedly stopped the two and threatened to seize their vehicle, demanding payment of Rs 5,000 pending challan on their vehicle immediately. Mangala, who reportedly suffers high blood pressure, collapsed while waiting for husband who had gone to get money from home to pay the fine.

The couple requested the cops that they are willing to pay Rs 2,000 which they had kept for treatment but the traffic cops refused to agree and allegedly threatened to seize the vehicle on failing to pay the fine.

As Mangala’s husband then walked to his home to get the money, Mangala collapsed on the spot while waiting with the vehicle.

The couple’s son has now filed a complaint with Jayanagar police station demanding necessary action against the traffic cops for ill treatment.

