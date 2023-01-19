Karnataka LIVE News Updates: PM Modi to Visit Kharge's Bastion Kalaburagi, to Flag Off Projects Worth 10,800 Cr

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s programme in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the modernisation of the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal (NLBC) as a model for the entire country and also an important milestone in the field of the irrigation sector.

Prime Minister is all set to inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal – Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC – ERM). The project, with canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lac hectares of command area. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages of Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is about Rs 4700 crores.