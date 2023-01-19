Home / News / India / Karnataka LIVE News Updates: PM Modi to Visit Kharge's Bastion Kalaburagi, to Flag Off Projects Worth 10,800 Cr
Live now

Karnataka LIVE News Updates: PM Modi to Visit Kharge's Bastion Kalaburagi, to Flag Off Projects Worth 10,800 Cr

Karnataka LIVE News Updates: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects related to irrigation, drinking water, and road development, valued at Rs 10,800 crores.

This will be PM Modi's second visit to poll-bound Karnataka (News18)

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 07:27 IST

Karnataka, India

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound Karnataka today where he will visit Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s bastion Kalburgi to launch a whole set of projects. The visit comes at a time when the Karnataka BJP is facing pressure from contractors over kickback allegations. Read More

Jan 19, 2023 07:27 IST

Modernisation of the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s programme in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the modernisation of the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal (NLBC) as a model for the entire country and also an important milestone in the field of the irrigation sector.

Prime Minister is all set to inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal – Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC – ERM). The project, with canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lac hectares of command area. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages of Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is about Rs 4700 crores.

Jan 19, 2023 07:25 IST

Surat-Chennai Expressway Project

PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of the 65.5 km section of NH-150C. This 6 lane Greenfield road project is part of Surat – Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of about Rs 2000 crore.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the 71 km section of NH-150C. This 6 lane Greenfield road project is also part of Surat – Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of more than Rs 2100 crore.

Surat – Chennai Expressway will pass through six states- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. It will reduce the existing route from 1600 Kms to 1270 Kms.

Advertisement
Jan 19, 2023 07:23 IST

PM to Flag Off Clean Drinking Water Projects

In an effort that will be another step to realise the Prime Minister’s vision of providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households, the foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri District. A Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than Rs 2050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of Yadgiri district.


PMO

Read more

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects related to irrigation, drinking water, and road development, valued at Rs 10,800 crores.

Modi will also visit the Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts in the impoverished Kalyana Karnataka region in the north of the state and lay the foundation stone for a Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Read all the Latest India News here

TRENDING NEWS