Bengaluru Man Tries to Kill Mother for Property; Incident Raises Alarm, Throws Focus on Senior Citizen Helpline

A 65-year-old man in Bengaluru’s RT Nagar is accused of trying to kill his 88-year-old mother for the sake of property. An attempt to murder case has been registered against the accused under section 307 of IPC. Then man – identified as John D’Cruz – is a retired government employee.

The incident has thrown focus on a rise in similar incidents and has amplified the need for awareness among senior citizens who can seek help to resolve such issues.

D’Cruz is the eldest of four siblings and is the only one living in the same building as his 88-year-old mother Catherine D’Cruz. Out of four children of Catherine, two live abroad and an unmarried daughter lives in an ashram. She has already written off her house to John, but recently he reportedly got impatient. According to cops, he thought of ‘getting rid’ of his mother sooner so that the flat in which she was living in would become his own flat faster.

John allegedly walked into his mother’s house, sent the caretaker out on the pretext of some work and pulled out the oxygen mask. Noticing something off, the caretaker returned in a short while and saw the old lady gasping for breath. She then quickly called the police control room and also called for an ambulance.

The 80-year-old is now recovering and John is currently in police custody. Incidents where senior citizens face a life threat or are discarded by their family members are on the rise. To help senior citizens cope with such disheartening situations the - 1090 helpline was introduced a couple of years ago.

Scores of seniors are reportedly calling the helpline to get their property back from their children. The properties are re-registered back to their names as per Maintenance and Welfare of Senior Citizens Act 2007.

As per the act, court of the Assistant Commissioner has provisions to dispose the cases within 90 days of registering the complaint.

In several cases, monetary compensations are also facilitated to the victims along with re-registering the properties in their names. In case of violation of orders, there is a provision for imprisonment between 5 months to 6 years, said Uma Prashanth, SP of Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.

“There are definitely many elders facing such turbulent relationships," says Manjunath a volunteer who works with senior citizens. “Many are still unaware about the helpline and the immediate action that follows. Strong awareness programs on this is the need of the hour" he added.

Elders in distress could simply pick up their phone and call 1090 and explain their situation. Volunteers will reach out to the elders and provide care as soon as possible. The concerned departments will act quickly and they will rightfully get what is theirs along with healthcare.

