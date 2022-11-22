Bengaluru, Mumbai See Coldest Nov Day in Years, Mercury in Delhi Dips to 9°C; Chennai Temp Dip Sparks Memes

The country seems to be under a cold spell with Mercury dipping across major cities in India. While there’s a debate whether winter has arrived early or not, we’ll let the numbers decide to settle the argument.

How Cold is Delhi

The minimum temperature in Delhi fell to 8.9°C on Monday, which is three degrees below the average for this time of the year. As per weather reports, the temperature may further nosedive after sundown and settle between 8°C and 9°C. Although Tuesday morning, too, remained as cold as Monday, the AQI still remained in ‘poor’ category. According to the MET, the drop in nighttime temperature is fueled by the chilly northwesterly winds from the Himalayas. The Indian Metrological Department mentioned that the nighttime temperature may hover around 9°C on Tuesday and Wednesday while touch 8°C from Thursday.

Coldest Nov In Mumbai in 5 Years

The weather in Mumbai started on cold note with minimum temperature dipping to 17°C, which is also the season’s lowest. This was also the lowest minimum temperature Mumbai has recorded in the month of November since 2017. In 2016, once the minimum temperature touched 16.3°C on November 11. Generally, the average temperature for the month of November in Mumbai is around 21.4°C.

Bengaluru Recorded Lowest Temperature in a Decade

Bengaluru on Monday recorded the lowest temperature in a decade with the mercury touching 13.9°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the last time temperature went so low was on November 21, 2012 but the difference was of just .6°C. The city, however, recorded its all-time lowest temperature (9.6°C) on November 16, 1957.

Non-stop Rains Push Chennai Temp Down, Triggers Meme Fest

Continuous rains in the coastal city Chennai has drastically pushed down temperature to 23°C. This, however, triggered a “Chennai Snow" meme fest on Twitter with people saying that they are close to freezing.

