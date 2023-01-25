Bengaluru: Namma Metro Services Suspended Between Mysore Road and Kengeri From Jan 27 to 30

Metro services will be suspended between Mysore Road and Kengeri metro stations on the Purple Line of Namma Metro in Karnataka’s Bengaluru for four days from January 27 to 30.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) said the services have been suspended in view of the commissioning works of the extension of the metro line beyond Kengeri to Challaghatta.

Metro Train services will be available only between Balyappanahalli and Mysuru Road Metro stations on these days, reports cited BMRCL press release.

Normal services on the Purple Line up to Kengeri will resume at 5 am on January 31, as per BMRCL press release.

There will be no change in metro train services between Nagasandra and Silk Institute Metro Stations and trains will run as per schedule, the metro rail corporation said.

