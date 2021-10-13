Bengaluru: Police Fake Accident to Block Road, Nab Gang of Three Highway Looters

In order to catch a criminal, start by thinking like one. That is exactly what Bengaluru police did and succeeded in trapping a gang of highway looters.

Vehicles plying on the NICE road were the main targets of a particular gang. Late in the night, they would stop the vehicles. Trucks, cabs, lorries, cantors to minivans, almost every vehicle was their potential prey. They would ask for a drop and loot the drivers off their belongings. Despite several incidents, police were unable to catch the trio until now.

The accused Sunil, Harish and Naveen Kumar were arrested by Konanakunte police on Tuesday in a rather filmy way.

THE FIRST OFFICIAL COMPLAINT

On October 8, the looters stopped a truck off Bannerghatta road and pleaded with the driver to drop them to Hosur. As soon as the driver stopped and opened the door, they snatched his purse, cell phone and fled from the spot. The driver immediately jumped out of the vehicle and went after them. They then turned around and stabbed him on the road and left him in the pool of blood. After recovering, the driver lodged a complaint and police sprang into action.

The trio carried out their ‘business’ on the same stretch without any fear. But this one time, they weren’t as lucky. In another incident, the victims called the police after being looted and informed them about the colours of the clothes and identity of the gang. The police immediately framed a plan and created a dramatic scene on the same stretch of road.

THE FAKE ACCIDENT

The Konanakunte police faked an accident scene and halted the traffic. Like all others moving that way, the looting gang also got stuck in the traffic jam. As soon as they got down their bikes and walked towards the fake accident spot to check on the situation, police identified them from their clothes and facial features. They were arrested on the spot and are now being investigated. Police successfully nabbed them within 23 hours of receiving the first complaint. Their way of thinking out of the box and succeeding in the operation is much applauded.

