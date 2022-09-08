Bengaluru Rains LIVE Updates: I-T Minister Vows 'Permanent Solution' by Next Year as Tech Firms Pour Out Woes; Heavy Rainfall To Continue

Bengaluru Rains LIVE Updates: Life has been thrown out of gear in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, the I-T capital of India, with severe waterlogging, flood-like crisis and traffic woes in several parts of the city triggered by heavy rainfall. The city is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 8 and 9. Read More
The ongoing monsoon season has yet again exposed how our cities are crumbling under heavy rains. The ill-equipped storm-water drainage network and failure to protect their natural ecosystem has left the urban centers to pay a hefty price, with Bengaluru being the latest example.
But, as the monsoon gets more erratic and extreme rainfall events become more common due to changing climate, the burgeoning cities could face dire consequences if they don’t take stock now, experts have warned. With several cities, including flood-hit Bengaluru, yet to ready its climate action plan, the delay, experts say, could cost them dearly. READ HERE
A major portion of Bengaluru is submerged in water owing to the heavy rainfall. Waterlogging, power cut, and restricted traffic movement have put the city’s hustle and bustle on halt and have caused extreme damage. Amid this disaster, citizens are questioning authorities over the unplanned development of Bengaluru.
Key roads are submerged in water and along with common people, CEOs of well-known firms are also suffering the consequences of the unplanned infrastructure of the city. On Tuesday morning, CEO of Unacademy Gaurav Munjal shared that his family, too, was evacuated to a safer place on a tractor. He posted a video of his family being evacuated on a tractor after their residence was submerged in water. In the clip, his pet dog Albus stole the show. READ HERE
As Bengaluru remains inundated in floodwater on Day 3, desperate families are left scrambling for hotel rooms amid soaring prices. The rooms which cost at around Rs 10,000-20,000 a day on average are now costing Rs 30,000-40,000 as luxury houses in the city were flooded after heavy rains on September 5.
Meena Girisaballa, CEO and founder of PurpleFront Technologies said her family spend Rs 42,000 to spend a night at a hotel on Old Airport Road as their luxurious house in Yemalur was flooded, Times of India reported.
The hotels in Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, Old Airport Road and Koramangala were fully booked till Friday. Meanwhile, people were unable to get rooms despite sky-rocketing prices. READ FULL REPORT HERE
Insurance companies have started receiving claims for the vehicles damaged due to floods after incessant rain and consequent waterlogging in many parts of the Bengaluru led to breakdown of a number of vehicles due to flood water getting inside engines.
“At Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, we have started to receive claim intimations for both motor as well as non-motor claims but majority of the claims are due to vehicle submerging and vehicle breakdown," news agency PTI quoted the company’s Chief Distribution Officer (institutional sales) Sasikumar Adidamu as saying.
The company expects to receive more claim intimations in coming days as during such calamities people will first want to safeguard themselves and their property or valuables, he said.
Technology companies, which bore the brunt of recent flood due to heavy rains in the city, on Wednesday aired their grievances before Karnataka I-T/BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, urging him to find a solution to the rain-related woes.
At a virtual meeting convened by Narayan to discuss the problems caused by the unprecedented rainfall, the representatives of several IT companies said their primary concern was to bring to the notice of the government the miseries they faced and the losses incurred. In reply, the Minister assured them that the state government will help find a permanent solution to the infrastructural issues in the Mahadevpura zone, which witnessed water-logging, by next year.
Narayan also sought the cooperation of tech companies to retain the status of ‘Bangalore Brand’. A virtual meeting will be conducted every month from now on to resolve the grievances of entrepreneurs, a statement issued by the office of the Minister.
He also said that the government will examine implementing the Electronic City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) model of system that is being put in place in the Electronic City in the Mahadevapura zone as well.
While flood waters receded in some parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, the worst is not over for IT capital yet with the IMD predicting heavy rainfall over south interior Karnataka, including the city, for the next two days.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on September 8-9 and interior Karnataka on September 9-10, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
“A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Karnataka and neighbourhood. A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal to north Kerala across Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka," IMD said.
While common public’s woes are now not unknown with pictures and videos of people struggling to go to work through heavily inundated roads flooding social media, even the bigwigs, Bengaluru’s corporate and business elites, have not been spared by the waterlogging issues.
While experts have attributed the flooding in IT capital to encroachments on the stormwater drain and water bodies which impede the flow of rainwater, excess rain has also played its part. According to IMD data, the Bengaluru City observatory recorded 251.4 mm of rainfall in the last four days, including 131.6 mm on Sunday, the highest 24-hour precipitation in September in 34 years.
