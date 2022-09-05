Outer Ring Road saw flooding again with knee-deep water in many areas, as per reports.
IMD has issued a yellow alert in Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur districts.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderous rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka. Heavy rains are going to lash Bengaluru, three districts of coastal Karnataka and hilly regions of the state.
Authorities have warned commuters to plan their travel before leaving due to traffic jams caused by waterlogging in the city.
Bengaluru Rains LIVE Updates: Karnataka’s Bengaluru is battling severe waterlogging with heavy rain lashing the city, leading to flood-like situation in several areas. Waterlogging caused by torrential showers on Sunday caused severe traffic jams on Monday morning. A massive traffic jam was caused on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging.
Several areas in Mahadevpura and Bommanahalli have reported flooding during to heavy rains. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city and in several districts in Karnataka, and has warned of heavy rains until September 9.
Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here