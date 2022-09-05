Bengaluru Rains LIVE Updates: Karnataka’s Bengaluru is battling severe waterlogging with heavy rain lashing the city, leading to flood-like situation in several areas. Waterlogging caused by torrential showers on Sunday caused severe traffic jams on Monday morning. A massive traffic jam was caused on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging.

Several areas in Mahadevpura and Bommanahalli have reported flooding during to heavy rains. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city and in several districts in Karnataka, and has warned of heavy rains until September 9.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here