Bengaluru: Student Stabbed to Death by Friend at Collage; Attacker Attempts Suicide, is Critial

A 19-year-old B.Tech student was allegedly stabbed to death by her friend in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Monday. According to police, the incident occurred at a private university on the outskirts of Bengaluru, and the accused, in an attempt to end his life, stabbed himself too.

Police is yet to ascertain the motive or reason behind the murder.

The victim girl student identified as Laya Smitha, who was rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times, was declared brought dead, the police said.

Meanwhile, the accused, identified as Pawan Kalyan, who has suffered injuries on the chest, is being treated at the hospital. According to media reports, he is in critical condition.

The incident occurred at the university, where the victim was studying, while the accused is said to be a BCA student from another college.

Both are said to be from a village in Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district.

Police said the other students, who noticed the duo lying in a pool of blood, alerted the college authorities and security staff.

A case has been registered into the matter and an investigation is underway.

There was a sense of panic among the students of the college, where the incident happened.

(With PTI inputs)

