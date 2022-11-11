Bengaluru Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting At Least 15 Students, Kissing Them During Classes; Arrested

A physical education teacher of a government school in Bengaluru’s Hebbal area was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting at least 15 students over the course of two to three months, according to the police, reports The Hindustan Times.

As per the report, the 54-year-old teacher – Anjanappa – sexually assaulted several students who then decided to complaint against the teacher. Eight to Nine students informed their respective parents about the teacher’s inappropriate behavior.

Students told their parents that the teacher would inappropriately touch them with some students alleging that the teacher kissed some students during physical education classes and even during lunch breaks, reports HT.

Advertisement

The parents then informed the school headmaster about the incident and the school launched a probe in the matter. After initial inquiry, the school found out that the allegations made by the students were in fact true and informed the police about the teacher’s actions. The headmaster of the school filed an official complaint against the teacher.

According to inspector Dilip Kumar K H of Hebbal police, the physical education teacher sexually assaulted the students over a period of two to three months. After several complaints from students, the headmaster ordered a probe and then finally approached the police on Tuesday night, per HT.

Read all the Latest India News here