Bengaluru: Techie Husband Forces Wife to Sleep With Friends, Records Act on Mobile; Arrested

In a horrific tale of love gone awry, a woman hailing from sampigehalli in Bengaluru has accused her husband of forcing her to sleep with his friends and blackmailing her with their sex videos.

The victim, a 34-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru told the police that her husband used to assault her for refusing to have sex with other men. She also disclosed that she was forced to have intercourse with two of his friends and the husband even went as far as recording the act on his mobile phone.

When the woman, who is a mother of a boy, even sought a divorce but was threatened by her husband to have her obscene videos uploaded if she went ahead.

As details unfolded, it was also revealed that the husband even forced his wife’s sister to have sex with him.

“My husband would beat me up in an inebriated condition. As the situation worsened, I decided to divorce him. This angered him and he is now threatening to share the videos and pictures on social media," a report by Times of India quoted the woman as saying.

She also said that the husband was addicted to ganja and had grown two saplings in a flower pot inside their house.

At present, the accused who is also a techie by profession has been arrested. Police have seized the plants.

