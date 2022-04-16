Bengaluru to Face Power Cuts from April 16-17: Zone-wise List of Areas

The silicon valley of India has been facing a severe shortage of power as maintenance work is underway in Karnataka’s capital city of Bengaluru.

Over the weekend, the whole of the east, south, north, and west zones will face power outages in Bengaluru as Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) will begin maintenance work.

Zone-wise full list of areas where power cuts will happen over two days:

April 16

North

- Hesaraghatta main road, Kalyananagar, Ravindranagara, Jakkur main road, Bagalur main road, Anandnagar, SBM Colony, Kempapura, Vinayaka Layout 1st and 2nd stage, and Kaverinagara, between 10 am and 5.30 pm.

West

- Mudalpalya, Gangondahalli, Chandra Layout, Karidasarahalli, Sunkadakatte, Sannakki Bayalu, Raman College road, Vrushabhavathi Layout, Maruthi Nagara, Bhavaninagar, RR Layout, Kalyani Layout, Medsole Hospital road, Apurva Layout, Harsha Layout, BGS Hospital road and BHEL road are likely to be affected from 10 am to about 5 pm.

South

- Swagath Theatre Main Road in Tilaknagar, 22nd main road of Jayanagar 4th T Block, and 36th cross of Jayanagar 4th Block will be affected on Saturday between 10 am and 2.30 pm. Other areas in the South zone under the HSR division including Vaddarapalya, Shankara Layout, Thalaghattapura, and Ramaiah City main road will be affected between 10 am and 5 pm.

East

- MS Ramaiah North City, Bhattarahalli, Ayyappanagara, SR Layout, Nala Road and surroundings in Indiranagar, Parmeswari Temple, Kanakadasa Circle, KG Pura main road, Baba Lane and Udaynagar, between 10 am and 5 pm.

April 17

South

- MICO Layout police station and surroundings, 16th main road BTM Layout, KPRC Layout, Jayanagar East End main road, Gottigere, Shanthinikethan Layout, New Horizon College road, Vivekananda Layout, Krupanidhi College road, Kundalahalli, Sakara Hospital road, Tavarekere main road, Madiwala VP road and Chikkaadugodi, will witness disrupted power supply from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

East

- Umar Nagar, Chanakya Layout, Nagawara, K Narayanapura, Dommasandra Road, Krupanidhi College road, Gouthampura, Cambridge Layout, Jogupalya and surrounding areas, Pai Layout, Varthur Road, Hoysala Nagar and Kodihalli 2nd main, will see power cuts between 11 am and 4 pm.

West

- BEL Layout 1st and 2nd stage, Ullal Nagar, Marutinagar, Robin Theatre Circle, TP Main Road, BHEL Layout, Uttarahalli, Prashanthanagara, Nagarbhavi 9th block, Kamakshipalya, Vrushabhavati Nagar, Sunkadakatte and Chandra Layout will be affected between 10 am and 5 pm.

North

- T Dassarahalli, Nrupathunga road, Mallasandra, Baba Nagar, RT Nagar, Kodigehalli, MS Palya Circle, Air Force Road, Hesaraghatta, Mavallipura and Manjunatha Nagar will be affected from 10 am to 5 pm.

