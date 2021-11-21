Bengaluru to Face Power Cuts Today & Tomorrow Due to Maintenance. Here Are Timings, Areas Affected

Bengaluru will witness power cuts in several areas on November 21 and 22, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced due to maintenance and other works.

On Sunday, in the South zone, areas including Siddapura 2nd block, 18th cross, 8th cross, 6th cross, 10th Main, 1st block, 3rd block, 18th Cross, 7th Cross and Someshwaranagar will face power interruptions from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

In the West zone, power will be interrupted from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm in several areas including Vijayanagara, Hosahalli, Hampinagara, Remco layout, Binny layout, Central Excise Layout, MC Layout, CES Layout, Bapuji Layout, Saraswathi Nagar, GKW Layout, Secretariat Layout, Marena Halli, Widia Layout, Attiguppe, Basaveshwara Layout, BHEL Township, Subbanna Garden, Basaveshwara Layout, VHBCS Layout, Priyadarshini Layout, Gangondana Halli, Chandra Layout, MICO Layout, BCC Layout, Kottige Palya, Panchasheela Nagara, Sanjeevini Nagra, Mudalapalya, TG Palya Main Road and Vigneshwara Nagar.

On November 22, power outages will occur in Bengaluru’s south zone from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Yediyuru, Someshwaranagar, Mantri Tranquil Apartment, and Gokulam Apartment are among the areas affected.

In the West zone, power interruptions will occur after 10.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm in several areas including Vijayanagara, Hosahalli, Hampinagara, Remco layout, Kayan Layout, Central Excise Layout, MC Layout, CES Layout, Bapuji Layout, GKW Layout, Secretariat Layout, Marena Halli, Widia Layout, Attiguppe, Basaveshwara Layout, Subbanna Garden, BHEL Township, VHBCS Layout, Priyadarshini Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Shivanand Nagar, Moodalapalya, Chandra Layout, Canara Bank Colony, Anubhava Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, Nagarabhavi Main Road, Mico Layout, BCC Layout, Gangondana Hally, Prashantha Nagara, Sampige Layout, Amarjyothi Nagar, Hvr Layout, Manasa Nagra, Teachers Layout, NGEF Layout and Panchasheela Nagara.

In the North zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm in GKVK Layout, Yashodanagar, Tank Bund Road, Venkat Wing Royal, Bagalur Main Road, Dwaraka Nagar, BEL South colony, Kalanagar, Kammagondanahally, Parvathamma Layout, Canara Bank Layout, Attur Layout, Muneshwara Layout, Santoshnagar, Veerasagara, Trivik Apartments, Hanumaiah Layout, Kodigehalli, Balaji Layout, BEL Layout and HMT Layout.

In the East zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 4 pm in a few areas including Amma Bhagavan temple, Domlur surroundings, Double road, Varthur Road, Nagavara Palya, Saint Antony, BBMP Office and NRI Layout.

