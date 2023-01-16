Bengaluru: Two Constables Suspended for Planting Weed in Man’s bag & Then Extorting Money

Two constables from Bandepalya police station in Bengaluruwere were suspended after they allegedly planted weed in a techie intern’s bag in the name of frisking and later harassing him for money.

Vaibhav, an intern at a software company in Bengaluru who works in night shift, was returning home in a Rapido bike when he was stopped by two constables during midnight near HSR layout.

The two constables who started checking Vaibhav’s bag allegedly planted weed and questioned him regarding the same to which he denied that it did not belong to him. However, the cops started harassing him and demanded for money failing which threatened of dire legal consequences. With no way out Vaibhav had to visit a nearby ATM and draw amount of Rs 2500 that was available in his account and hand it over to the two constables.

Later, Vaibhav took to Twitter to share the incident tagging police officials. DCP CK Baba who took cognizance of the issue and carried out an investigation and suspended the two police constables.

“I feel relieved that immediate action was taken against them. But what still worries me is, what if they do something out of anger and me taking a step forward. I mean I still work in the same shift and they already know my route. My family is miles away," says Himachal Pradesh-based youth stressing about his security.

“Criminals can harm us, snatch things from us, and kill us utmost. Nothing to be ashamed about. But the police can take away our pride and respect, put us down in the society," he further adds after the traumatic experience he was put through in the middle of the night.

Many such incidents of cops harassing citizens and extorting money have come to the fore in Bengaluru in recent times.

