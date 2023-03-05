Home » News » India » Bengaluru Woman Dead for Two Days, 11-yr-old Son Thought She Was Sleeping

Bengaluru Woman Dead for Two Days, 11-yr-old Son Thought She Was Sleeping

According to police, the 45-year-old woman died in her sleep due to low sugar and blood pressure. The boy’s father died of kidney failure a year ago

Advertisement

By: Soumya Kalasa

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 21:13 IST

Bengaluru, India

Neighbours informed the police about 45-year-old Annamma’s death in Bengaluru. The cause of death is said to be natural. (Image: News18)
Neighbours informed the police about 45-year-old Annamma’s death in Bengaluru. The cause of death is said to be natural. (Image: News18)

An 11-year-old boy in Bengaluru spent two days with his dead mother in the same house, not realising she had passed in her sleep.

According to police, the woman, identified as 45-year-old Annamma, died in her sleep due to low sugar and blood pressure. The boy’s father died of kidney failure a year ago. The boy and his mother, who worked as a domestic help, lived in a rented accommodation.

Police said on the morning of February 28, the boy woke up and saw that his mother was still in bed. Assuming that she was unwell and sleeping, he left for school. He ate at his friend’s place and returned home in the evening after playing. He then went to bed and continued with this routine for the next two days.

Advertisement

On Thursday, he told some neighbours that his mother was angry with him and not speaking to him for the past two days, police said. The neighbours then came over to inquire about her and found that she was dead. They informed the police, who took the body for a post-mortem. The cause of death is said to be natural.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: March 05, 2023, 21:11 IST
last updated: March 05, 2023, 21:13 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+31PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week