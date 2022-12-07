Bengaluru: Woman Hires Contract Killer for Rs 1 Lakh to Murder Husband with Help of Beau; 3 Held

The Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman, her lover and a contract killer for allegedly murdering her husband in Bengaluru.

A decomposed body was found in an abandoned quarry at Beemakanahalli village near Nandagudi, Hoskote on Sunday, according to a Times of India report. Officials later confirmed the man was Ananda alias Anila, a resident of Chambe village in Kolar district.

Investigation revealed Ananda, a truck driver by profession and his wife Chaitra got married a few years ago. They had two children. However, the couple often argued over her affair with their neighbour Chalapati.

She had filed a harassment complaint with Masti police four months ago, accusing Chalapati of misbehaving with her. He was summoned by the police and given a warning. While Chalapati was initially angry over the complaint, the duo later reconciled.

Ananda allegedly came to know about the extra-marital affair, began drinking heavily and abused his wife, officials said.

Chaitra later hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her husband, discussed the plan with Chalapati and took help from her brother’s friend.

She allegedly took the assistance of Prithviraj, and arranged for a payment of Rs 1 lakh. She gave him Rs 5,000 as an advance, police said.

In May, a 40-year-old woman was arrested along with her “lover" and another man allegedly for killing her husband in Delhi’s Daryaganj area. The police arrested Zeeba Qureshi, a resident of Daryaganj, Shoaib, 29, a resident of Meerut in UP, and Vinit Goswami, 29, a resident of Ghaziabad in UP.

Investigation revealed during their affair, Zeeba convinced Shoaib to kill her husband and marry her. The duo later hired Goswami, who agreed to kill Moinuddin for Rs 6 lakh.

