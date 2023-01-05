Bengaluru: Women's Strangled Body Found in Plastic Drum at Railway Station; Probe On

An unidentified body of a woman was found at Yeshwantpur railway station in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered by the cleaning staff who spotted a plastic drum with foul smell and immediately contacted the Railway Police officials (RPF).

The RPF then rushed to the spot and discovered a female’s body strangled with a white dupatta and hidden under several clothes.

The Bangalore police along with FSL, Forensic team and a dog squad arrived at the spot for further investigation.

The Railway police officials have registered a case of murder and have released a press note describing the identity of the woman so that the public can help them out in identification.

“After the post mortem the doctors have confirmed that it’s a murder. We have formed two teams for investigation. She looks like a north Indian, so we’re checking trains coming from north India and also sending our officials to residences of North Indians here to check if there are any missing complaints and collecting details," said Superintendent of Police Soumyalatha.

This is the second such instance where a dead body being disposed in a railway station. A woman’s body was found wrapped in a plastic bag on December 6 in a passenger train at Baiyappanahalli railway station in Bengaluru.

