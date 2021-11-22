Bengaluru's Yelahanka Flooded After Heavy Rains; Civic Body Blames Code Violation, Residents Refute

Several apartment complexes, independent houses, shops and streets were flooded in Yelahanka zone of Bengaluru after the area received heavy rainfall on Sunday night. While water receded in most parts of the city when rains abated on Monday morning, roads in Kogilu Cross, Kondappa Layout and Tata Nagar were inundated well into the afternoon.

At the Kendriya Vihar apartment complex, fire and rescue personnel, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were on the spot after water reached knee-level. The complex houses around 3,000 residents.

“Yelahanka received 138mm rain in three hours. The average rainfall for November is 30mm and for any rainy month it is 100mm. So a month’s rain has been received in just a matter of hours which has led to overflowing of lakes, in turn leading to flooding in low-lying areas," said Gaurav Gupta, Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

“Prima facie it looks like there has been some building violation in the case of Kendriya Vihar. The apartment is built in a low-lying area near the lake. It’s either built in a buffer area or they haven’t left enough space for drainage water to flow. In any case, action will be taken soon on any violations found," Gupta added.

Residents, however, contested this claim. “This is a 21-year-old apartment building. If there was a violation, where were the officials all this while? The problem is several lakes have been linked to the one lake near here and it overflows," said Krishna BR, Secretary of the Kendriya Vihar Residents’ Association.

“The storm water drain passes through this colony. The water doesn’t flow further from here because there is no way ahead. We haven’t encroached it," said A Chandrashekhar, former president of the association.

