Berhampur Court Directs Couple to Stay Together For a Week After Wife Launches Dharna Outside Husband's House

In a spectacular ruling, the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate of Berhampur has directed a couple to stay together for a week.

At the same time, the court has asked local police for the protection of the woman, namely Tapaswini Dash who was undertaking dharna outside his husband’s house since November 23 demanding the rights of a wife. According to the court order, Tapaswini and her solemnized husband Sumit Sahu will stay together for 7 days at a rented house in Aska, which will be arranged by Aska police.

According to the order, the couple will not meet anybody else including social activists and family members during the stay. Besides, the SDJM urged Inspector In-Charge (IIC), Aska police station to arrange rented accommodation for the couple and ensure their personal safety.

As per the latest development, Aska Police have arranged their 7 days stay in a Guest House at Aska city. Local people and civil society have highly appreciated the court’s decision.

