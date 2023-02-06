Besharam Rang to Ramcharitmanas to Relationship With Muslims: Full News18 Interview of Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh will be a big contributor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a $5 trillion economy as well as the BJP’s increased Lok Sabha haul in the 2024 General Elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told Network18 in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

Speaking to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Adityanath addresses several burning issues, including the controversy over the Besharam Rang song in Pathaan and the row over Ramcharitmanas in the state.

He also chided the Samajwadi Party for being unhappy with the posthumous Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam Singh Yadav and said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra will not net any results for the Congress.

Advertisement

Edited excerpts:

Thank you for sitting down for an interview with our group of channels. You’re speaking to the media after a long time. This is for the first time in your second term. I see a different side to the CM today, there is a new enthusiasm. There is a new focus on the economy and reforms. You have worked hard for the Global Investors’ Summit that is about to take place in the next few days. The idea of $1 trillion economy, which is more than Rs 80 lakh crore… you want to achieve this in less than four years, by 2027. How will you do it?

I welcome you to Uttar Pradesh today and your intention to show the journey of the UP government to your viewers. Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, in the last six years, we have doubled our development rate. The GDP has doubled, per capita income has increased. PM Modi, in the first investors’ summit in 2018, had given us the target of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

There were a lot of things that could not be taken forward because of Covid-19. It became a hindrance for our economy too. But we have overcome the pandemic now. If the country has to become a $5 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh needs to contribute to that. We identified the sectors that could help us with this; around 25 such sectors were identified for investments. We made policies and sent teams to several countries and various cities.

I am glad to tell you that we will be able to bring investments. Uttar Pradesh is a land of infinite possibilities, where there’s scope not just for investments but for agricultural as well as MSME strength. We have manpower, we will be successful in taking all these sectors forward.

Advertisement

What might be the worth of investments that you would be able to bring this time? What are your expectations?

We will bring in investments worth more than Uttar Pradesh’s GDP. We will surely be successful.

Advertisement

That is a big number. You want to quadruple the economy to reach that goal in four years, which means it has to grow by 25%. Today, our country is growing at 6%. In the coming years too, it is going to remain that way. So how is Uttar Pradesh going to have that breakout growth rate?

There’s inflation all around. But even when you compare globally, India is growing. I believe that Uttar Pradesh is not just getting investments, there are other sectors also at play. We have the most fertile land in this country. I think that if we keep pushing, we will be able to get the agricultural sector to grow in double digits.

Advertisement

Steps taken in that direction in the last few years will show effects in multiple ways. Around 96 lakh MSME units are with our state and the government has pushed that up. Our exports have also doubled. We also have multiple employment opportunities. We need to start working on it and that will eventually help us grow more. Our infrastructure is near the NCR region. We are well-connected with the Bundelkhand and eastern regions along with airport construction. We also have ports and waterways, along with expressways. All of these will help push our growth.

In the next four years, how many jobs will you be able to provide? There’s been a controversy also related to this…

Advertisement

In the last six years, we have provided more than 5 lakh government jobs. Through MSMEs, we have joined over 1.61 lakh youth in the country. In Uttar Pradesh, PM Mudra Yojana and PM Yuva Swarojgaar Yojana have been able to connect over 60 lakh employers and employees. In the next few years, if the schemes and initiatives that are bearing fruit for us continue, we will be creating multiple jobs for the youth in this country.

Give us a number, how many private sector jobs will be created?

We have several MOUs in place. People are interested in it and on February 10, we will make several announcements for the number of investments that we will be able to convert. But I can say that the number will be in lakhs.

We saw multiple MOUs in the previous investors’ summit. What were the conversions? How many investments were actually brought in?

In UP, we will have as many MOUs as the annual budget of the state. Our budget was Rs 4.28 lakh crore and our proposals worth with Rs 4.68 lakh crore. I am happy to inform you that despite Covid-19, we were able to convert over Rs 4 lakh crore worth of investment proposals on ground. A lot of these units have also begun production.

In Mathura, the PepsiCo factory is worth more than Rs 1,200 crore and its production is really good. Hamirpur has a Unilever plant and there is the TATA centre in Greater Noida, along with Samsung’s display unit in UP. There are many more units that have begun production.

Which sector do you think will bring in investments?

All 25 sectors that we have proposed will receive investments; especially, industrial growth, food processing, IT, biofuel and renewable energy. These have all received investments in the past.

This reminds me of ‘Vibrant Gujarat’. I think you have been inspired by that model. There’s some input from Modi ji, some from others…. Did you take any tips?

All the inspiration has been from him. We have also observed several other states, we look at their policies and try to adapt them if they are good.

I appreciate your vision and we will see how the progress is in the future but there are certain things that are important. Law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, which, in the last six years, you have made better. Ease of doing business is important. So are you making a fast-track desk to let the investments reach you directly?

I don’t think it needs to reach directly anymore. Uttar Pradesh’s law and order has changed the global perspective that people had of us. A single window clearance has been provided to all investors who signed MOUs with us. Here, the investor gets over 300 clearances without any interference or hindrance. But having said that, they need to answer the questions that the officials might have during the process. All this is online. After the MoU is signed and there are attempts to bring that vision to life, then a new portal, Saarthi, is waiting for them.

All this is a process. Once the investment is in place, then the IMS (incentive monitoring system) will connect them automatically. All these platforms are for investors and the CM’s office will monitor all this.

You were scheduled to visit the World Economic Forum this year, but you cancelled at the last minute. Why?

I was planning to go, but I had work here too and did not get the time to go. Because of elections in several states, this event could not be materialised. I could not go. Later, G20 and Global Investors’ Summit were scheduled at the same time and because of other engagements, we again could not go. But the support that Uttar Pradesh was given at the global stage was very exciting.

Let’s move forward from the summit. Amit Shah, before the elections, asked people to book tickets for January next year for the Ram Temple inauguration. So will everyone be able get darshan from January 1?

The temple construction is moving at its own pace. There’s a timeline in place and grids will be made in time too. It will be a very auspicious day for India, the world and everyone else. This is happening after a long time.

Will darshans begin at the temple then?

The temple trust will decide on these factors and how to take it forward.

In the last few months, there’s been a controversy around Ramcharitmanas. The Opposition has been discussing it for a long time. What are your thoughts on it?

Whenever we bring in a big construction project in Uttar Pradesh, people who never thought of development, start talking about all this. The Global Investors’ Summit is a huge occasion and along with the G20 summit. The world is looking at India. So to divert attention from developmental issues, all these statements are made. There is nothing more to it.

Mayawati said the Constitution is the biggest power for us and not the holy book of Ramcharitmanas. Akhilesh Yadav said Ambedkar is his only religion. Now he is saying that he is also a Shudra. He even wants to ask you this question in the Assembly. How do you answer?

When they ask these questions in the Assembly, they will be answered accordingly. I will answer whenever and wherever this question comes up.

Some people have burned Ramcharitmanas. Will you take strict action against them?

We have already taken strict action against them. Ramcharitmanas is a holy text, it unifies the society. Faith is associated with it and it is read frequently in every house in north India. In September, every year, villages in North India hold Ramleela. Tulsidas was the creator of it, and this epic unifies the society.

If these people knew Ramcharitmanas stands for this, they would have never questioned it this way. This is just a matter of misplaced intellect.

This could also be a way to galvanize the Backward Classes in politics…

The people of this state have witnessed way too many partitions. They have faced the issue of absence of identity because of partition too. They have rejected the partition-oriented forces multiple times, right from 2014 to 2017, 2019 to 2022. There’s no way around it anymore, no matter what the Opposition does.

You spoke of elections. The BJP won 71 seats in 2014, 63 seats in 2019. How many seats are you looking at in 2024?

We will win more seats in 2024 than we did in 2014 or 2019 and will perform even better.

Will you break the record of 2019?

Yes, we will perform even better.

But how will you do it? What if one candidate stands against you with the support of multiple parties?

This happened in 2019. This has been experimented with before.

There are talks of a caste-based census. It’s being talked about in Bihar. There are no such talks in UP yet. What are your views?

The central government gets it done. Whatever guidelines they give us, we will follow it. We will base our census on it.

Do you support it?

I said it, I support whatever the government as well as the census body decides.

Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya said it, so I’m asking you…

I haven’t had a discussion yet.

There are multiple elections coming up. You are also the star campaigner. In states like Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, how do you look at the BJP prospects?

I think the BJP has performed really well. There is no discrimination in the policies made for people, across all stages of the society. Wherever there is BJP’s double-engine government, the growth rate is like a bullet train. This is seen in all BJP-ruled states. Right from getting the policies to the last man on the road, to having policies and schemes for the poverty-stricken people, we see similar advantages for everyone in those states.

In Karnataka, it looks like the Opposition is a bit powerful. The BJP is not appearing great in the state. In Rajasthan too, Ashok Gehlot looks strong and in Chhattisgarh there’s Bhupesh Baghel. Do you really believe the BJP will win these four states?

The country is done with Congress rule. Be it Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh, both places are unsafe. There’s a hindrance to developmental works. Benefits have failed to percolate to the weaker sections of the society. But in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, there’s been speedy development.

When the central government has a specific ideology and the states have a similar one, double-engine growth is seen. BJP-ruled states are a clear example of that.

What do you think would be the effect of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra? Has it changed his image? He is saying that he wants to sow love, not hatred. That’s a direct attack on you, your government and the BJP. What would you say to that?

What have they been doing since 1947? They caused partitions on the basis of caste, religion, language, state, district. If he leaves out this negativity, it would really help the Congress. However, this negativity inside him is negating whatever achievements he might have had.

So you don’t think the Bharat Jodo Yatra had any impact in any state? Be it Karnataka or Haryana?

See, if there’s a sea of people that comes for a program or show, it is not indicative of the fate or success of it. How has the common man taken the yatra? There’s a lot more to it. The party must have had an agenda behind it, and they have the liberty to have it, but they should also demonstrate what the yatra’s actual goal is.

The Ram Temple is on the verge of completion in Ayodhya. So how do you look at Kashi and Mathura at this point? I am asking because your government is here to stay for another four years.

Kashi has its own pilgrimage importance right now. It has become a centre of attraction for the entire world now. The Prime Minister represents that constituency. The religious and traditional legacy of these places is being preserved with developmental works in mind. Similar things have been happening in Mathura and other districts too. It is not just about temples, but overall development.

We are working at the academic legacy too. Right from Buddhist ways, to Valmiki’s ways to Tulsidas’ teachings… These things are paving the way for us.

So you believe that the work will be completed during your tenure?

We are working on multiple things, while respecting the sentiments, feelings and thoughts of the residents.

This question is important because of your own attempts to bring the film industry to Uttar Pradesh. Suniel Shetty had also put forth this question about the boycott culture. For example, the song Besharam Rang from Pathaan was mired in controversies. How do you look at this culture? What’s your message to Bollywood?

Any artiste, filmmaker or creative person should be respected. We respect them all. In Uttar Pradesh, we have made a policy for films too. Here, the production of films has increased. But the director should also keep in mind that while making the film, if something is unintentionally done, that’s okay, but deliberately there should not be any scenes that give birth to controversies or hurt the sentiments of people.

What’s your take on the forced conversation act? I have seen multiple cases and punishments but why are you so deeply concerned with this matter? Especially when there’s freedom to practice any religion…

Yes, people have that freedom. Everybody has the right to religion. But they don’t have any right to forcefully convert people after luring them. Also, religious demography is a true concept. We need to accept it. If that was not true, there would not have been any Partition back in 1947.

So how will you correct the demographic imbalance? Will you bring a law for it?

We have already made a law for it. We have also implemented that act. The punishment is according to that law.

So you believe in the coming time, this imbalance will be created?

I said that we are aware and we have already made and implemented a law against it.

I have asked you this before. What is your relationship with Muslims? How will you make the Muslims connect with you? Modi ji is making attempts at it too, to connect with the Backward Classes. How will you do it?

To connect with people, we don’t need religion, caste, creed or class, but specific policies. Today, we have peaceful religious programs. If a Hindu girl is feeling safe, so is a Muslim girl. So everyone is benefitting from the improved law and order. All the policies are benefitting them without any discrimination. We don’t pick and choose. We give the benefits unanimously to everyone and we don’t discriminate. This is the basis of unification.

Mohan Bhagwat said recently that in India, Muslims don’t need to be afraid. But they do need a change attitude. Do you agree?

Yes. Whatever he has said is absolutely true. We should adapt to the Indian perspective which is beyond any caste, creed, religion etc. We need to think of ourselves as citizens of this country. The entire world is one family. So if we look at everyone with the same unanimous perspective, there won’t be any such issues.

You come from Uttarakhand and have several connections to it. How do you look at the Joshimath crisis? After Kedarnath and Badrinath, there are scores of people visiting, but in order to make transport easier, have we weakened our mountains? What is the solution?

Both central and state governments have a plan in place and they are implementing it too. I haven’t had the chance to go to Joshimath, but whenever development works are unscientific and irregular, none are spared of its repercussions. One cannot play with nature, that will be disastrous.

Another controversy is that of the collegium system and the views of the Law Minister. What are your views?

There are clear statements being given. I don’t need to speak on it. It will be pointless to have my perspective while both sides have already spoken.

In the last few years, multiple agendas right from Article 37O to many others have cropped up. There’s Uniform Civil Code in question now. What do you think will be the road ahead for it?

A panel has been formed for common civil code in several states. Even in Uttar Pradesh, our own committee is overlooking it. The panel will submit its report after speaking with all the communities and then the government will make a decision on the same.

So whatever happens will be post that?

Yes, post the discussions.

You have been connected to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement for long now. Some people questioned Mulayam Singh Yadav being posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, having considered his decision to open fire at the karsevaks back in the day. How do you look at it?

Each person has negative as well as positive sides. He was awarded for the public service that he did for a long time. This was a time for the Samajwadi Party to be grateful towards the government, but the party doesn’t have the words ‘grateful’ and ‘thankful’ in its dictionary. They won’t be able to digest or believe in such a reward too. They cannot. I say that because Netaji was never respected by the Samajwadi Party. They will, of course, comment on it.

People feel that this decision is politically driven, with an eye on the Yadav vote bank

No, this wasn’t done for the vote bank. This was awarded to appreciate a person’s work towards a specific area throughout their life. This is an inspiration to connect the youth with volunteer work.

Like I said before, you have a different aura around this time. What’s your management style? I know people are scared of you. Some say you are very strict. So what’s your management style, especially for a state as big as Uttar Pradesh?

Balance. Between society and government, government and administration, absolute balance is the way. We implement several central government policies honestly in the state, along with getting public input, for each and every policy or scheme. For any policy, the central point is the common man. Be it the Global Investors’ Summit or any other policy, all have the same goal for us, to reach the common man.

People call you a Hindu supremacist or a fascist at times. How do you feel about that?

I am a ‘yogi’. We all have different points of view. The things that I like, won’t necessarily be liked by several others. I also don’t want to force my views, thoughts on someone. So if they feel like that, well, I am what I am.

How do you want history to view you?

I don’t want to talk about history. I am a yogi and that is what I want to remain.

So you want people to remember you this way?

Yes. There’s no point in remembrances. I am working as a yogi and I will continue to live like that.

Read all the Latest India News here